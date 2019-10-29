Selena Gomez deletes Kim Kardashian post after backlash, replaces with Taylor Swift post originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Oops. It seems like Selena Gomez momentarily forgot about her bestie Taylor Swift’s longstanding feud with Kim Kardashian.

It all started Monday when Selena posted a mirror selfie wearing Kim’s new line of shapewear, SKIMS. "Legit so freaking comfortable," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The innocent post quickly sparked backlash from Swifties and Selenators alike, who questioned why Gomez would promote the brand if she was loyal to Swift.

Sure enough, shortly after the post went up, it was mysteriously deleted and replaced with a post praising Swift.

Gomez shared a selfie of her and Swift, holding Swift’s new cat Benjamin Button.

📷 IG | Selena Gomez via Instagram story “Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life.” pic.twitter.com/6bVupONx5A — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 28, 2019

She wrote on the post, “My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side."

"You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Their friendship is solid, folks.