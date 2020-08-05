    Advertisement

    Selena Gomez gave fans a mini tour of her fridge and freezer, which is fully stocked with 12 different pints of ice cream

    Selena Gomez is an actress and musician.
    • Selena Gomez gave fans an inside look at her refrigerator and freezer in a mini tour via Instagram Reels on Wednesday. 

    • "This is my refrigerator-freezer situation," the 28-year-old singer said as she opened both appliances. 

    • Her refrigerator appeared to be filled with fruits, juices, and sparkling water, while her freezer was stocked with 12 pints of ice cream.

    • "This might be where I'm at most of the time," Gomez said while gesturing toward the freezer and giving the camera a thumbs up. 

