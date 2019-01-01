Selena Gomez Grabs Lunch with a Friend in Rare Post-Treatment Outing on New Year's Eve

Selena Gomez is continuing to surround herself with friends in the weeks after leaving treatment.

The singer, 26, was photographed out at lunch with a friend in Los Angeles on Monday. Gomez was seen hugging her friend goodbye after grabbing a bite to eat.

Gomez, who sought treatment in October after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital, looked casual in a cream sweater with frayed blue jeans.

The outing comes just after fans got the first glimpse of the Disney Channel alum following her treatment.

“Selena looks amazing. Since finishing her treatment, she is surrounding herself with friends,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “She seems very happy.”

In December, her friends Connar Franklin and actress Bailee Madison posted a series of photos from a snowy vacation in Big Bear, California, featuring Gomez looking happy and healthy.

“Selena’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

The actress was hospitalized twice in October, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients. (Gomez underwent a kidney transplant last year because of her ongoing battle with lupus.)

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack and subsequently headed to a treatment center on the East Coast. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” the source previously told PEOPLE.

Gomez chose to undergo dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.

Gomez has been open about her battle with lupus for several years, and first revealed in 2015 that she’d undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease. Lupus causes the immune system to attack its own organs and tissues and can affect the whole body.

She has also been candid about struggling with depression and anxiety and revealed earlier this year she is continuing to focus on her mental and physical health.