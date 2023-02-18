Selena Gomez Responded To Speculation That Hailey Bieber Shaded Her In A TikTok About "God's Timing"
Hailey was accused of shading Selena after Selena's vacation pics went viral last month.
Hailey was accused of shading Selena after Selena's vacation pics went viral last month.
From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s series “Ask an Insider” asks top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work…and for play. In this installment, musician, actor and new YSL Ambassador Troye Sivan, shares the beauty products that keep his skin glowing. The very first shot in […]
"We're definitely not friends, but we almost did this TV project together despite the fact that she can't stand me."
Our favorite Is the Nars Laguna Bronzing Cream
"I’m just so proud of her," Austin said in a recent interview of his former "Wizards of Waverly Place" costar. 🥹
With spring training, the World Baseball Classic and the 2023 season coming up, lets take a look at each MLB franchise's worth from least to greatest.
Amid commentary about her appearance, Selena Gomez sent a message to her fans about dealing with haters. See what the "Who Says" singer said about self-love.
The 30,500 square-foot home, with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is set on 6.2 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles
Kyle Jacobs was found dead in the home he shares with wife Kellie Pickler on Friday, the Nashville Police Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE
Demi Moore took to Instagram with a note after it was revealed that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
The incident occurred in the notoriously LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood, the West Village.
The reality star heiress shared an unexpected revelation about her personal life.
CNN chairman Chris Licht said Friday that he was "disappointed" by Don Lemon's recent comment that 51-year-old Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime."
Addison Rae just rocked a see-through miniskirt and thong with a crop top in new Instagram photos and a video, showing off her totally toned butt and abs.
Chelsea Handler eviscerated Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro on social media after they mocked her for being a “childless woman.” The beef among the TV personalities started on Valentine’s Day when Handler posted a playful comedy video about the “day in the life of a childless woman.” Carlson was apparently so triggered by the video […]
The Greek designer worn by Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya is making her London Fashion Week runway debut.
Evangeline Lilly said in a new interview with Esquire magazine that she was well aware she’d ignite controversy by posting photos on social media from an anti-vaccine mandates rally in Washington D.C. The “Lost” and Marvel star faced backlash in January 2022 after participating in the rally, which she joined in support of “bodily sovereignty.” […]
Samantha Markle is suing estranged half-sister Meghan Markle for allegedly making “false” statements to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and some experts are wondering what this latest chapter in an ongoing family drama will mean for the Sussexes.
A woman shares how hard the disease is for loved ones and that her heart breaks for Bruce Willis' family.
Kylie Jenner went golden with a series of photos of her posing in a gold bra top and matching skirt with a thigh-high leg slit in her latest thirst trap photo.
The on again, off again romance between Vinny Guadagnino and fellow 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' cast member Angelina Pivarnick is on again.