Selena Gomez Returned To Social Media After Drama With Hailey Bieber And Asked People To "Be Kinder"

Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday that members of the organization had spoken to All-Star guard Ja Morant about his off-the-court conduct before he posted a video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. The team had been hoping to avoid a situation like what happened this past weekend, which led to Morant being away from the team for at least six games, Jenkins said before Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. “We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and a player,” Jenkins said of the discussions before the incident in Glendale, Colorado.