Self-checkout stations are coming to Kwik Trips across Wisconsin

The popular Wisconsin convenience store and gas station chain Kwik Trip has devised a way to make customers' shopping trips even quicker in its newest stores: self-checkout stations.

All new Kwik Trip locations, including those completed in about the last six months or after, have been or will be equipped with two self-checkout stations, said Kwik Trip public relations specialist Ben Leibl. These include 25-30 stores currently under construction that should be complete by the end of 2024.

"The reason we're doing this is just for the convenience factor," Leibl said. "We're not replacing anyone's jobs. We're still hiring the same amount of coworkers for our newer stores."

Right now, Kwik Trip is only putting self-checkout stations into its new stores. They will not be installed at existing stores.

"We understand that our guests want to be in and out of our stores as quickly as possible; not everyone wants human interaction. ...," Leibl continued. "If there's a longer line, people have the option to go to the self-checkout, complete their transaction and get on with their day."

Leibl said no significant issues with the new self-checkout systems have been reported to Kwik Trip. New stores throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota are already using the new systems, he said, including a store in Belgium, Wisc., about 45 minutes from Milwaukee.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kwik Trip adding self-checkout stations to new gas stations