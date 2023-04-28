LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An 18-year-old self-confessed drug dealer told police two would-be customers robbed him of his stash about 11:55 p.m. Friday, according to Lafayette police.

The victim met the prospective clients in the 800 block of South 19th Street in Lafayette, but his customers demanded his drugs and pulled a gun, pointing it at him, according to police.

The teenager handed over his drugs to the clients-turned-robbers, then he turned over one of the robber's names to the police when he reported the robbery.

Police went to the 200 block of Belllingham Avenue looking for the juvenile robbers, and smelled marijuana coming from a house.

Lafayette Police Department/file illustration

When the officer got a search warrant, they went inside the house. While searching the house, the 16-year-old robbery suspect showed up, and police arrested him on suspicion of robbery, police said.

The search of the house also resulted in the arrest of Tiwanda Allen, 38, Lafayette, on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana, police said.

The would-be customer who pulled the gun on the teenager has not been located, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspects is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Self-confessed drug dealer robbed at gunpoint by his clients