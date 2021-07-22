A self-confessed 'incel' in Ohio is accused of plotting a mass shooting at an Ohio sorority

A self-professed incel was arrested in Ohio for planning a mass-murder of sorority girls, per a news release from the DOJ. avid_creative

Tres Genco, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged plot to commit a mass shooting.

Genco is a self-professed "involuntary celibate," and part of misogynistic "incel" online communities.

The DOJ alleges that Genco wrote a manifesto stating he would "slaughter" women and aim for a "big" kill count of 3,000 people.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Authorities arrested a self-professed involuntary celibate (or incel) in Ohio on suspicion of planning a massacre at the sororities of an Ohio university.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that Tres Genco, 21, a self-identified incel living in Hillsboro, Ohio, was charged by a federal grand jury with attempting to commit a hate crime targeting women, and for illegally possessing a machine gun.

Insider viewed court documents filed on July 20, which said that Genco, who was military-trained, was an active member of incel communities online - a misogynistic movement that advocates for violence on women for unjustly denying men sexual or romantic attention, to which they believe they are entitled.

According to the court filing, Genco was not only a regular member of several incel forums but was also the author of a manifesto he titled "A Hideous Symphony: a manifesto written by Tres Genco, the socially exiled Incel."

In this document, prosecutors allege that Genco wrote he would "slaughter" women "out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge."

"I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is all-encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity," Genco wrote, per court documents.

Disturbingly, the DOJ also indicated that their investigations revealed a note allegedly penned by Genco, which read that he wanted to "aim big" for a kill count of over 3,000 people.

Story continues

Genco's indictment further alleges that he went so far as to surveil locations at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, in January last year, then searching online with phrases like "how to plan a shooting crime" and "when does preparing for a crime become an attempt." According to prosecutors, Genco also searched online for sororities on the same day he wrote his manifesto.

Prosecutors added that Genco also purchased in 2019 equipment including two Glock magazines, a pair of tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word "revenge," and a skull face mask.

Per the DOJ news release, Genco attended basic military training at Fort Benning, Georgia, from August to December 2019. Prosecutors believe this was an attempt to bolster his skills for an eventual shooting spree.

Per court documents, Genco also strived to emulate Elliot Rodger, another self-identified incel who killed six people and injured 14 others in 2014 at a University of California Santa Barbara sorority house. According to the court filing, Genco made posts saying he was "planning to spray some foids" (short-form for "femoids," a term used to refer to women in the incel community) "like ER did."

Read the original article on Insider