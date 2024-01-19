Self-defense broached for girl, 15, charged in stabbing on EMTA bus leaving Erie High

A 15-year-old Erie girl charged as an adult with stabbing another 15-year-old girl on an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus is exploring whether to argue self-defense in the incident, which occurred as the bus was leaving Erie High School with students on the afternoon of Jan. 3.

"There is a potential self-defense claim," the girl's lawyer said at a hearing on Friday in Erie County Common Pleas Court.

The lawyer, Celena Sidun, an assistant public defender, provided no other details at the hearing. She said afterward that more information is likely to come out at the preliminary hearing for the defendant, Anaya R. Graves. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Judge presides over interest-of-justice hearing

Friday's proceeding is known as an interest-of-justice hearing. A new federal law requires interest-of-justice hearings for juvenile defendants charged with adult crimes to determine whether they should be released or held in prison or juvenile detention before trial.

Graves has been at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center since her arrest. She will remain at the county-run center, in Millcreek Township, instead of going to the Erie County Prison, Erie County Judge John J. Mead said at the end of the interest-of-justice hearing.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office raised no objections to Graves staying in juvenile detention. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner noted Graves' age — she turned 15 six weeks ago — but also noted the violence of the stabbing, which occurred on a bus crowded with students and was captured on surveillance video. The video was not shown at the hearing.

"She was carrying a knife with her when she was on or near school property," Lightner told Mead.

Police have not said where investigators believe Graves got the knife. Lightner declined to comment after Friday's hearing on the details of the pending case.

Erie High has metal detectors to prevent students from bringing contraband to school.

The Erie School District added the metal detectors at Erie High and other schools following a shooting in a hallway at Erie High in April 2022, in which a then 14-year-old student injured another student, then 16. The defendant in that case, Jim'mare Crosby, now 16, is awaiting prosecution as an adult on attempted homicide and other charges. He is at the Erie County Prison.

An assault on a bus with students

The stabbing involving Graves was reported on Jan. 3 at about 3:50 p.m. The EMTA bus had picked up students at Erie High, 3325 Cherry St., and was traveling south on Cherry Street when Graves swung a knife at the victim and stabbed her, police said in the criminal complaint. Graves fled and was arrested on Jan. 4.

The victim stabbed on the EMTA bus was struck twice in the in the stomach and chest and was treated at UPMC Hamot, police said.

Graves is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

The 10,000-student Erie School District uses district-owned yellow school buses for elementary and middle school students. The district provides bus passes to high school students for transportation on EMTA buses.

The passes are for students who live in the city of Erie and reside 2 or more miles from Northwestern Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy or Erie High, the larger of the district's two high schools. Erie High enrolls 1,615 in-person students, according to district records.

Young defendant taking classes while in detention

Graves was charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill, the 1995 Pennsylvania law that allows for defendants younger than 18 to be prosecuted as adults for violent crimes. She is being held in juvenile detention on a $25,000 bond.

Graves is taking classes while she is at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, Sidun, her lawyer, said in court. Sidun said Graves has no issues with continuing to take classes there as she awaits trial.

Graves was in court on Friday but did not address the judge as she stood at the hearing in handcuffs. Members of her family watched from the gallery.

