Self-defense claim made in Lower Burrell baby shower shooting

Jan. 18—A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday lowered the bond of an Arnold man who police said shot three people during a baby shower last fall at the Lower Burrell fire hall in Kinloch.

Isiah Jumaane Hampton, 25, is awaiting trial on two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of reckless endangerment in connection with injuries suffered by two people who attended the Sept. 18 baby shower.

Assistant District Attorney Theresa Miller-Sporrer described Hampton, who had no prior criminal record, as someone who "entered a criminal foray with a flourish."

Police said Hampton on Sept. 18 shot a 23-year-old man in the torso, a 19-year-old woman in the leg and a 16-year-old boy in the buttocks during a shower for his unborn baby.

In court documents, investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument with a woman who wanted Hampton to transport gifts from the baby shower. Police said Hampton became abusive and was slapped by the woman, which prompted him to shove her backwards.

Hampton fell to the ground, pulled out a pistol and shot one man who attempted to intervene and a teenage boy, according to police. A woman was grazed in the leg with a shot after the gun fired as other attempted to wrestle the weapon away, according to police.

"This is a very strong case of self-defense from being shot at at the baby shower," said Assistant Public Defender Mike Garofalo in court on Tuesday. "I know it looks bad."

Hampton was originally held on a $250,000 cash bond that in late September was reduced to $75,000. Garofalo asked that Hampton be released on house arrest or nominal bond, saying his client is indigent and cannot pay a substantial bail.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio reduced Hampton's bail to $50,000 cash but said she was unwilling, at this time to further lower the bond.

"That's all I'm willing to do based on these serious allegations," the judge said.

Hampton's trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 10.

