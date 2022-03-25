Self-defense claim rejected; guilty verdict returned

Mar. 25—LIMA — Failing to reach a verdict after 4 1/2 hours of deliberations on Wednesday, jurors in the felonious assault trial of Michael Sheets needed less than an hour Thursday morning to reject a self-defense claim and find the Lima man of guilty of using excessive force in the shooting of his daughter's boyfriend nearly two years ago.

He will be sentenced May 2 in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Sheets, 48, of Lima, was charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree that includes a three-year firearm specification, which alleged Sheets did knowingly cause physical harm to Bradley Hutton by means of a deadly weapon.

Testimony during the two-day trial left no doubt that Sheets did indeed shoot Hutton.

Defense attorney Thomas Lucente throughout the case maintained that Sheets acted in self-defense within his rights when he shot Hutton in the knee following a verbal confrontation on April 12, 2020, in Sheets' home on Diller Road in Lima.

During his time on the witness stand Wednesday, Sheets testified that he shot Hutton after the visitor to his home "became extremely agitated and aggressive" and refused to leave the residence that morning after more than a dozen requests to do so.

"Where you afraid of him?" Lucente asked his client.

"Absolutely," Sheets testified.

Hutton testified Tuesday that he had accompanied his girlfriend, Bailey Sheets, to her father's home for an evening of socializing. He admitted to becoming intoxicated as the night wore on but denied ever making physical contact with the homeowner.

Sheets testified that during a conversation with his daughter, Hutton interjected his unsolicited opinions and was asked to leave the home. "I repeated that 12 or 15 times but he wouldn't listen. Then he started making advances toward me," Sheets said.

The defendant told jurors that he then retrieved a pistol and told Hutton, "if you don't leave my house I'm going to be forced to use a firearm on you."

Asked by Lucente about his emotional state at the time, Sheets said he felt "extremely threatened" due to Hutton's erratic behavior.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart, in his closing arguments to jurors, said Sheets' action did not meet the legal threshold of self-defense and that he should be found guilty of felonious assault.

He told jurors that one legal requirement for a self-defense verdict is that a person must have "a reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm" to justify the use of force. He said the actions of Sheets to produce a weapon and then use it constituted "more force than was reasonably necessary."

"This was a very interesting case," Judge Jeffrey Reed said in accepting the juror's verdict, "and a very timely case in light of what's happening in our world."

