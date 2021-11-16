Self-defense claimed in Arnold fatal shooting

Nov. 15—The lawyer for the man charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Arnold last year told a Westmoreland County jury that his client acted in self defense.

Devon Askew, 28, of Churchill feared for his life and fired two shots to protect himself, a woman and her young child as another man attempted to break into her Arnold home on June 28, 2020, said defense attorney Ryan Tutera.

"This is a case of justification," Tutera said Monday during his opening statement to jurors on the first day of Askew's criminal homicide trial.

Askew is charged with homicide and a firearms offense in connection with the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Richard Hildreth in front of a Woodmont Avenue home.

Tutera said Askew was sleeping at about 4:30 a.m. when Hildreth attempted to break in through a window of the home where he, his girlfriend Jocelynn Ivanco and her baby lived.

Referring to Hildreth as an "intruder" rather than a victim, Tutera said Askew fired at least one warning shot and then a second time as Hildreth again attempted to enter the home through the front door.

"He wouldn't give up," Tutera said, noting that Hildreth, a previous boyfriend of Ivanco's who had at least one other time attempted to break into the home. During another encounter at a Pittsburgh-area bar, Hildreth threatened Askew and held a gun to his head, Tutera told jurors.

Hildreth was found dead on the front steps of house with two gunshot wounds to the back, according to Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello.

He told jurors evidence will show that Askew intended to kill Hildreth and should be found guilty of first-degree murder.

"He pulled out a loaded firearm and shot him twice in the back," Caravello said. "The defendant hid the firearm inside a shoe and fled the scene."

Caravello, during his brief opening statement, did not offer any other details of the case or a potential motive for the shooting.

In addition to the homicide count Askew is also charged with a weapons offense. The prosecution contends that as a convicted felon Askew was not permitted to possess a gun.

Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning when the trial reconvenes before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.