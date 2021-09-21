Self-defense claimed in Monessen dog shooting

Sep. 21—The lawyer for a Rostraver chiropractor charged with animal cruelty and related offenses told a Westmoreland County jury on Monday that his client shot a barking mixed-breed dog to protect his family.

Defense attorney Christopher Blackwell contended a neighbor's canine snarled, barked and was set to attack children and adults at a party for James Scirotto's mother-in-law's 70th birthday party in October 2019 when he fired at least four shots from a handgun.

"No one gets bit, but you don't have to get bit to protect yourself," Blackwell said in his opening statement to the jury.

Scirotto, 48, is charged with six offenses including animal cruelty and reckless endangerment. Police contend Scirotto was drunk when he pulled out a .40 caliber Glock and fired up to seven shots at Honda, a dog that lived next door to the party location.

Blackwell told jurors Scirotto not only had the right to shoot the dog, but also to potentially kill the animal if he believed it to be a threat. He said evidence, including video from police who responded to the incident, will not support the prosecution's contention that Scirotto was drunk at the time of the shooting. Witnesses also will back Scirotto's story that the dog was a threat to attack party-goers, Blackwell told jurors.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr told jurors witnesses contend the dog, which had apparently broken free from a nearby yard, barked but posed no threat. Scirotto fired several shots but missed before he hunted down the canine and fired several more shots and wounded the animal, according to the prosecution.

"The evidence will show the dog isn't attacking anyone," Barr said.

Police said the dog sustained two wounds, underwent multiple surgeries and survived the shooting.

Testimony in the case will begin on Tuesday before Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani.

