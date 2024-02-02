Self-defense classes start Feb. 3 at Premiere Fitness

Feb. 2—ASHTABULA — Esther Smith, who trains at Koroshi School of Defense, will begin teaching a self-defense Workshop on Feb. 3 at Premiere Fitness.

Smith is a second-degree black belt and started martial arts training when she was 12.

Over the six weeks, men and women who attend the class will learn various techniques to help them including being aware of your surroundings and stopping attacks before they start, reacting to being grabbed or attacked, escaping from an attacker, gaining leverage over an attacker, and escaping if being knocked down.

"It is important for everyone, men and women to be able to defend themselves in any situation." said ACMC Director of Wellness Initiatives June Parmarter.

"We recently had a Lunch and Learn here at Premiere featuring Esther Smith, the instructor. She focused on several techniques including safe ways to diffuse the situation quickly, stressing the importance of getting away from the attacker as soon as possible."

Ohio ranks fifth nationally for human trafficking. There are also increased cases of road rage or other situations where an angry person could try to attack someone. Smith said it's important to have basic knowledge to get out of a dangerous situation.

"It is like having a home security system — good to have and you hope you never have to use it," Smith said. "The point of basic self-defense is to be able to remove yourself from a dangerous situation. You don't want to stay and fight. React quickly and get away as fast as possible."

She said 10-15 seconds can mean the difference between escaping and calling for help or being overpowered by an attacker.

Members, staff, and the community have requested self-defense classes over the past few years.

Classes will be for one hour. Each class focuses on a different aspect or technique of self-defense and will include opportunities to put what was learned that day into practice. The six-week series costs $150 per person.

For more information visit www.premierefitness.com or call 440-998-3488. To register online visit www.acmchealth.org/calendar and click on the Self-Defense Series event.

