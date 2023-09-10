Self-defense or manslaughter? Brothers to go on trial for Ethan Liming's death

When DeShawn Stafford punched Ethan Liming in the face, he was coming to the defense of his brother Tyler who was fighting with Liming, court records show.

Liming fell backward from the blow, hitting the back of his head on the pavement in the parking lot of the I Promise School.

Liming was knocked unconscious and died from this head injury.

These are new details including in court records about what happened in the brawl last June that ended with the death of 17-year-old Liming.

Prosecutors say the Stafford brothers should be held criminally responsible for Liming's death. But attorneys representing the brothers in the high-profile case have said all along that the Staffords acted in self-defense.

Attorney Jon Sinn, who represents DeShawn Stafford, in his law office.

Now, it will be up to a Summit County jury to decide as a joint trial begins this week for DeShawn and Tyler Stafford on charges stemming from the fight and Liming’s death. Jury selection will be Wednesday, with opening statements and the start of testimony Friday.

DeShawn Stafford, 21, of Akron, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first- and third-degree felonies, and one count each of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Tyler Stafford, 20, of Cleveland, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

DeShawn faces up to 11 years in prison for the first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge, while Tyler faces up to three years for the third-degree version of this charge.

Donovan Jones, now 22, of Akron, the Staffords’ cousin, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and received a suspended jail sentence.

The incident has drawn national attention because it appears to have been inspired by the so-called Orbeez Challenge, a viral social media trend in which teens and young adults across the U.S. filmed themselves ambushing strangers with gel pellet guns and then posting the attacks online.

Someone in Liming's group of friends shot gel pellets at the Staffords and Jones before the fight broke out, according to police.

The case also gained notoriety because of its racial overtones, though Liming’s family, police and defense attorneys agreed that race had nothing to do with what happened to Liming.

The men charged in Liming’s death are Black. Liming, who was white, was with three friends the night he died, two who are Black and one who is white, the family has said.

“We’re pretty confident — once the jurors hear all the facts — they will not have a choice but to realize this tragedy was brought on by the actions of the victim and his friends,” said Jon Sinn, who represents DeShawn Stafford.

Ethan Liming dies after brawl in school parking lot

Liming was a student at Firestone Community Learning Center who played football and baseball.

Ethan Liming

The incident happened after school was out in the summer before what would have been Liming’s senior year.

Akron police said Liming and his friends pulled into the parking lot of the I Promise School at 400 W. Market St. about 10:45 p.m. June 2, 2022. The group then got into a fight with at least three other males who were playing basketball.

The parking lot of the I Promise School's basketball courts where Ethan Liming died after a fight between two groups of young people.

Police initially said Liming was knocked unconscious and “brutally assaulted.” The people who had been with the teen rushed home and called 911.

Police and paramedics who arrived found Liming unresponsive with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hundred people attended a vigil held outside of Firestone on the baseball field where Liming once played.

Todd Fitzwater, president of the Firestone Falcons All Sports Athletic Boosters, said Liming was loyal to his friends and devoted to his family.

"With his smile and the way that he made everybody feel, he made you feel good. That's how I'm going to remember him," he said.

Family and friends gather at the baseball field at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron for a vigil for Ethan Liming, 17, a Firestone student who played baseball and football. The vigil was held a few days after Liming died after a fight between two groups of young people.

Chief Steve Mylett announced during a press conference a few days after Liming died that the confrontation preceding his death began when Liming and three friends fired toy SplatRBall water-beat gel guns at people playing basketball.

Akron Chief Steve Mylett shows a box containing the toy gun Splat-R-Ball during a press conference at the police department. According to Mylett, a similar toy gun was used to shoot water pellets by someone in the group of Ethan Liming at a group of people playing basketball at the basketball courts at the I Promise School on Thursday night. A fight ensued and Ethan Liming died.

Mylett said at least two of Liming’s friends fired the toy guns, which shoot small water-filled pellets, in the direction of the basketball players. The players ran away as two in Liming’s group ran in their direction.

The players then turned around, ran back and confronted the teens at their car, with a fight ensuing. Liming and two of his friends were assaulted, Mylett said.

“At the conclusion of it, Ethan Liming is dead,” Mylett said.

Under the circumstances, Mylett said, “Ethan Liming did not deserve to die that night at that point based on what we know now.”

Police arrested DeShawn and Tyler Stafford and their cousin Donovan Jones in Liming’s death on charges that included murder. They were held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million bonds.

Men are indicted on lesser charges

A Summit County grand jury in late July 2022 opted to indict the three men on lesser charges.

The Stafford brothers’ most serious charge was involuntary manslaughter, rather than murder. Jones faced two misdemeanor assault charges.

Brad Gessner, chief counsel for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, said additional information came to light after the three men were originally charged that impacted the decisions of the grand jury.

"Those aren't facts that can be made public," he said.

No charges were filed against Liming’s friends, a fact that has been criticized by some in the community.

"At this point, we have been focused on the acts that led to Ethan's death and those who committed the offenses," Gessner said at the time, adding that Liming's friends were all juveniles.

Defense attorneys were pleased the grand jury opted to indict the three on lesser charges, while Liming’s family was disappointed.

“They feel they were made victims when their son was murdered and made victims again by the system,” said attorney Mike Callahan, who was representing the Liming family at the time.

Sinn, DeShawn Stafford’s attorney, said the charges were more reflective of what happened in the incident.

"I'm confident — once all the facts are heard — all these boys will be going home,” he said.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien significantly reduced the bonds of all three men.

One of three men charged enters a plea

Jones pleaded no contest in October to two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Jones' charges related to the assault of Liming's friends, who were with Liming on the night of his death but weren't severely injured.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien

O’Brien immediately gave Jones a 180-day suspended jail sentence, with credit for the 56 days he spent in jail. She made this contingent on him obeying all laws for the next year.

"I don't necessarily agree that he should have been charged, but those are appropriate charges and the way the judge resolved this was appropriate," said attorney Eddie Sipplen, who represented Jones.

The Stafford brothers were scheduled to go on trial May 1, but prosecutors requested a delay because of concern over lingering unrest after the decision of a Summit County grand jury in mid-April not to indict the Akron officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker.

Walker was shot after fleeing from police first in his car and then by foot. He was unarmed, though investigators determined he fired his gun out of his car window while fleeing. A gun was found in his car.

Walker’s shooting prompted numerous protests downtown and city leaders were concerned that the grand jury’s decision might draw protesters downtown again. Large metal fences were erected around the courthouse as a precaution.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennie Shuki requested the delay "due to public safety concerns in Akron at this time, as well as the special facts and circumstances of this particular case," according to court records.

Prosecutors detail what they say happened in court document

Summit County prosecutors declined to discuss the Staffords’ case before the trial, but they detailed in a court document what they say happened on the night Liming died.

They say:

Liming and his friends pulled into the parking lot and two of his friends got out and shot SplatRball guns at DeShawn and Tyler Stafford and Jones. Liming’s friends ran back to Liming’s car.

Tyler, DeShawn and Jones ran but then walked over to Liming’s car. Liming got into an argument with DeShawn and shot DeShawn with a SplatRball gun. The two then got into a physical fight, with Tyler and Jones joining in.

DeShawn, Tyler and Jones walked away but Tyler again approached Liming and the fight resumed. DeShawn walked to where Tyler and Liming were fighting and punched Liming in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Liming fell backward, hitting the back of his head on the pavement. He was knocked unconscious.

DeShawn and Tyler continued to hit and kick Liming while he was on the ground.

As Liming’s friends tried to get him into his car to take him to the hospital, Jones began punching them and took their cellphones, throwing them to the ground and breaking them.

Tyler and DeShawn argued with Liming’s friends, who ran from the scene. Tyler got into Liming’s car and drove it to the west end of the parking lot. He parked the car, took a cellphone from it and threw it to the ground, breaking it.

Tyler, DeShawn and Jones left, leaving Liming lying on the pavement. None of them called 911; one of Liming’s friends alerted police.

Who are the Stafford brothers?

Neither Tyler nor DeShawn Stafford had ever faced any significant criminal charges before this case.

Donald Gallick, who represents Tyler, described him as “a very polite, well-spoken young man.”

“Not to slight any media, but he is different from how some of the initial news reports portrayed him,” Gallick said.

Tyler has remained free on bond since his was lowered.

DeShawn has been in and out of jail because of repeated minor violations of his bond, such as running errands when he was supposed to be home. O’Brien allowed DeShawn out on bond for the week leading up to the trial so that he could meet with his attorney.

Sinn said DeShawn is engaged and has a young child and another on the way.

Sinn said the brothers are close. He said DeShawn loves to play basketball and often frequented the I Promise courts, which are known to be among the nicest in Akron and are lit up at night. DeShawn also lived near the school.

“It was a nice place for kids from the community to go where they could be safe and away from trouble,” Sinn said. “That night, trouble came to them.”

Attorneys think Stand Your Ground law will help their case

The attorneys think they will be able to make a good case for self-defense for the brothers, especially under Ohio’s new Stand Your Ground law.

Gallick said the burden is now on prosecutors who must prove that a person wasn’t defending himself or herself. He said defendants also no longer have a duty to retreat.

“Ten years ago, you would say, ‘He should have turned around and run away,’” Gallick said. “Today, you don’t have to turn around and run away.”

Sinn said he has a gel pellet gun like the ones Liming and his friends used and plans to shoot it for the jury so they can hear the machine-gun-like sound it makes. He played a TikTok video that showed a young boy shooting the gun to demonstrate.

“If you heard it, you would think someone was shooting at you,” he said, adding that this happened at night and with gel pellets that had been frozen. “It scares the hell out of you.”

Jon Sinn, who represents DeShawn Stafford, points out details in a video that shows a gel-pellet gun being shot. The gun is similar to the ones used by Ethan Liming and his friends prior to a fight that ended with Liming's death.

Gallick declined to say if Tyler will testify, but Sinn said DeShawn likely will take the stand.

“He wants to tell his story and he wants people to know the truth,” Sinn said.

Sinn said he wishes the social media site that promoted the challenge that Liming and his friends were purportedly trying could be held accountable for the part it played in this tragedy.

“They should have been warned how dangerous this is,” he said.

The Liming family has said they hope what happened to him will serve as a warning to other young people about the dangers of challenges like this.

The family declined to discuss the case prior to the trial.

Asked whether the family has decided about potential civil action against the social media site that promoted the gel-pellet challenge, James Gutierrez, the family’s new attorney, said they aren’t thinking about that right now.

“We’re making sure the trial goes forward and justice is served,” said Gutierrez, a retired Cuyahoga County prosecutor. “We just want the process to go forward.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

