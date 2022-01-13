Self-defense or murder? Ex-SC cop still jailed in retired Rock Hill policeman’s death

Bond was denied Thursday to a former South Carolina deputy accused of murder in the beating death of a retired Rock Hill police lieutenant, according to officials and court records.

However, the accused former Chester County deputy’s lawyer claimed in court Thursday that the killing was self-defense.

Evan Robert Hawthorne, 28, will remain in the York County jail without bail after Judge Dan Hall denied a request from Hawthorne’s lawyers to have Hawthorne released pending trial, records show. Hawthorne is charged with murder in the July 2021 beating death of retired Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Larry Vaughan.

Vaughan, 54, retired in 2020 after 30 years with the Rock Hill police. He was found dead July 23 in his apartment across the street from the police department in downtown Rock Hill.

Hawthorne was charged in the death after York County deputies said the two men had a fight, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald.

Jack Swerling of Columbia, Hawthorne’s lawyer, said after court Thursday he was disappointed Hawthorne will remain jailed, but Hawthorne maintains his innocence. Swerling said he told the judge that Hawthorne was acting to defend himself.

“Our position is Mr. Hawthorne acted in self-defense after he was attacked,” Swerling said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed bond had been denied but declined further comment. Sheriff deputies investigated the case to avoid a conflict of interest because of Vaughan’s three decades of employment with Rock Hill police.

Murray Glenn, spokesman for the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, declined to discuss details of the case. The case is being handled by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office from Spartanburg to avoid any potential conflict because of Vaughan’s history with York County prosecutors.

Rock Hill Police Department Chief Chris Watts said at Thursday’s hearing that Hawthorne is a potential threat to the community if released on bail. Dozens of current and former Rock Hill officers attended Thursday’s bond hearing.

Hawthorne has been jailed without bail since his arrest. He was a deputy with the Chester County Sheriff’s office until he was fired in 2019 after an arrest for alcohol-related offense in a patrol car, according to Chester and South Carolina law enforcement officials. Winthrop University officials said Hawthorne was a student at the time of his arrest.

No trial date has been set.