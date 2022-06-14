Self-defense to play a key role in drug dealer's murder trial

Jun. 14—Self-defense will be the key strategy when a murder trial opens Tuesday for Isaiah Rivera-Perez, an admitted marijuana dealer who shot and killed one of four home invaders as they fled his Manchester home with stolen product.

Rivera-Perez, 25, who was beaten and robbed during the home invasion, faces charges of second-degree murder and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Opening statements in the three-day trial are expected this morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

Jaden Connor, 17, collapsed and died on Central Street as he and three others fled Rivera-Perez's Central Street home in July 2020.

The judge presiding in the case, Will Delker, took the rare step of granting bail for Rivera-Perez last year. The judge ruled that Rivera-Perez could reasonably believe that his four attackers, who were armed gang members, were still a threat even as they ran from the house.

In police body-worn camera footage expected to be shown at trial, jurors will see Rivera-Perez bloodied with visible injuries to his head and face. But they will also hear that he shot Connor in the back.

And they will hear that Rivera-Perez was a drug dealer, although the dealer of a drug decriminalized in New Hampshire for small amounts. When authorities searched his home after the shooting, they confiscated 19 ounces of marijuana, two handguns and $18,600, according to forfeiture filings in federal court.

According to filings in state court, Rivera-Perez let Armin Elezovic into his home on July 14, 2020, to sell him some $600 worth of gummies, a candy that is spiked with THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its psychoactive qualities.

Once the transaction took place, Elezovic, 24, asked to use a bathroom, and he opened a side door and ushered in three armed, masked men.

They pistol whipped Rivera-Perez, striking him in the face at times, while Elezovic, himself a marijuana dealer, rummaged through the room. Rivera-Perez fought back, and the four eventually fled.

Rivera-Perez told police he was standing at the threshold of the front porch door and the men were in front of his fence when he fired at them. As they fled, they fired and Rivera-Perez returned fire.

At some point, Connor was shot in the back left shoulder, the bullet exited his right chest and entered his bicep.

Connor ran for about five seconds before collapsing on Central Street. One of the other three approached him, retrieved something from the street, pointed what appeared to be a gun at Rivera-Perez and then fled. Connor was alive when police arrived, but died at the scene.

Rivera-Perez readily spoke to police after the shooting.

He told police that after he fired the first two shots, the intruders "got the point" that his house is protected, that he is not folding and that he is standing his ground.

In fact, Rivera-Perez used the term "stand your ground" — a phrase used in connection with relaxed self-defense laws in numerous states, including New Hampshire — several times with police.

"I mean, they're all armed and still on the property. I feel like if they're still on my property, I'm standing my ground," he told police. "In my perspective, they tried to kill me, and it's you're gonna kill me or I'm gonna kill you, and I'm defending myself at that point."

His attorney, Charles Keefe of Nashua, has raised several defenses, including use of force in property offenses, use of force in defense of premises, and self-defense. New Hampshire's self-defense law requires anyone to retreat to safety before using deadly self-defense; but they don't have to retreat if they are inside their home, within its immediate surroundings or anywhere they have a right to be.

David Vicinanzo, a former federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, said a key requirement of self-defense is that the shooter be at risk of imminent harm.

"The right of self-defense does not spill over into the right of vengeance," said Vicinanzo, a former first assistant at the office of U.S. Attorney and the chief of criminal prosecutions in the office.

The state's witness list includes police officers who investigated the case and medical examiners, who are expected to testify about the autopsy results. Only two civilian witnesses are listed.

Elezovic is expected to face trial later this summer on six charges in connection with the home invasion. He is not on the witness list.

Vicinanzo said if Rivera-Perez possessed a gun in his house, he could face federal charges such as possession of a weapon in furtherance of a drug crime. If death results from that crime, the penalty could be life in prison.

Federal policy generally prohibits the federal government from prosecuting a person after a state prosecution for different crimes arising from the same act. Exceptions can be made, but Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, would have to obtain approval from an assistant U.S. Attorney General to do so.

"We are aware of the charges and upcoming trial but at this juncture we have no further comment," Young's office said in an email.