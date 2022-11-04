Self-defense a possibility as Topeka police investigate homicide death of Raymond Davis

Topeka police say they are investigating the possibility that self-defense was involved in a homicide committed during a double shooting early Friday morning in the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Raymond Davis, 29, of Topeka, was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

Police aren't releasing the name, age or gender of a second person who was shot. That person was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Monasmith said.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:22 a.m. Friday on a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, he said.

"All involved parties have been located, identified and interviewed," Monasmith said. "There is no ongoing threat to the community."

Once police complete their investigation, they will forward reports to the office of Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, which will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed, Monasmith said.

"There is the possibility of self-defense consideration in this incident," he said.

Police remained Friday at the scene.

They had yellow crime scene tape up around a large area, which included the parking lot outside 45th Street Topeka, a restaurant and sports bar, and Pit Stop Wine and Spirits, both at 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The area inside the crime scene tape extended north almost to S.W. 45th Street.

Police responded to shootings at the same general location last September and last December. Those victims survived.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

