Was it self-defense? Teen accused in Boca-area homicide says he feared for his own safety

BOCA RATON — A 15-year-old suburban Boca Raton resident accused in a fatal shooting from August told investigators he acted in self-defense, firing at a person he believed to be an intruder, according to court records made public Wednesday.

The person turned out to be someone the gunman knew, an 18-year-old with whom he had been feuding but who he at one point described as his "best friend," records show.

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs' Office arrested the teen in November on one count each of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor. Authorities transferred him Tuesday to the Palm Beach County Jail from the Juvenile Assessment Center to face charges as an adult.

The Palm Beach Post is not identifying the teen because he is a juvenile.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the name of the man who died, saying his family invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. It gives either crime victims or their families the right to withhold their names from public reports.

During a hearing Wednesday at the county jail complex, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered that the teen be held without bail on the murder charge. An attorney who represented the teen in court declined to comment.

PBSO cites cellphone, video records in rejecting teen's self-defense claim

Investigators say the teen shot the 18-year-old during an altercation shortly before noon on Aug. 7 at a residence on the 6800 block of Bianchini Circle, off Jog Road between Palmetto Park Road and Southwest 18th Street.

According to the arrest report, the teen called the sheriff's office moments after the shooting to report that he had killed someone in his backyard. Upon the arrival of deputies, the 15-year-old immediately made utterances about acting in self-defense.

Deputies found the older teen lying on the back patio within the home's screened pool enclosure. Nine fired casings were recovered from the deck and the pool, the report said.

Investigators say the teens knew each other and were having a disagreement that started the previous weekend.

The 15-year-old reportedly told a dispatcher during a 911 call that the older teen was his best friend. He later told investigators he was in fear for his safety because the other teen had threatened to harm him physically. However, video evidence, cellphone records and the teen's actions contradicted his claim, the arrest report said.

Older teen was unarmed, shot when he was already down, PBSO says

The report did not specify the nature of disagreement, but noted an exchange of text messages and phone calls between the 15-year-old and the older teen that began about an hour prior to the shooting.

Surveillance-camera video reportedly showed the 15-year-old walking into the screen enclosure while having an audible phone conversation in which he directed a person to "come to the backyard." The older teen was seen arriving about a minute later, kicking a wooden security fence as he called out for the other teen by name, the report said.

The 15-year-old reportedly fired four shots as the other teen approached the patio, before advancing and firing five additional shots. The video evidence clearly showed the 15-year-old shooting first and then advancing on the teen as the teen was already shot, the arrest report said.

Investigators say the older teen was unarmed and noted in the arrest the report that "the only one to act in a manner that would inflict great bodily harm or death was (the defendant) when he introduced a firearm into the incident."

