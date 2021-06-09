Self-described ‘famous’ singer FBE Chris arrested over role in Aventura Mall shooting

A teenager who brandished a gun during a high-profile shooting at the Aventura Mall has been arrested.

Chrisey Pressley, 18, was arrested Wednesday, but was not charged with the shooting itself. Instead, police jailed him on charge of carrying a concealed firearm. Pressley, according to an arrest report, admitted he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit but “carried a handgun because he is famous.”

Pressley’s occupation on the arrest form is listed as singer. On social media, he’s known as “FBE Chris” and has five music videos on his YouTube page.

His arrest came nearly a month after the melee at one of South Florida’s largest and most popular malls. Three people were wounded by gunfire as crowds raced for cover, fearing there may have been an “active shooter.”

The shooting happened in a first-floor indoor area next to the entrance of Nordstrom, the Louis Vuitton, Carolina Herrera and Hugo Boss stores and Sur La Table, an upscale cookware store. Groups of shoppers sat at dining tables when a confrontation broke out between two groups of young men in front of a decorative fountain underneath an escalator.

The arrest report obtained by the Herald does not say whether Pressley actually fired his weapon. No other arrests have been made.

Instead, he “produced a handgun from the right front pocket of his sweatshirt, displaying the weapon in a crowded area,” according to a police report by Aventura Police Detective Thomas Mundy.

Pressley remained jailed Wednesday night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is also facing trial for a misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon charge from January. An online docket does not show whether he has an attorney.

Miami Herald staff writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report.