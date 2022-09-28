Self-described 'incel' charged with hate crimes in attacks on women in Orange County

A 25-year-old man was transferred to Orange County Jail after being identified as a suspect in two violent attacks against women, prosecutors said. Above, the jail's Theo Lacy Facility. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A 25-year-old Anaheim man is facing felony assault and hate crime charges in connection with two violent attacks against women in Orange County, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Johnny Deven Young posted videos on his YouTube channel that show him sexually harassing and pepper-spraying four women in two separate attacks, according to the Orange County district attorney's office. A man who tried to intervene in one of the alleged assaults was also harmed.

Prosecutors said Young is a self-described “incel,” a portmanteau of “involuntary celibates,” an online subculture of disgruntled men who espouse misogynistic views and express sexual frustrations about their inability to attract women.

Once videos began circulating on social media, the Costa Mesa Police Department identified Young as a suspect in the Orange County attacks.

At the time, Young had been arrested and convicted of misdemeanor information theft in San Mateo County. He was subsequently transferred to Orange County Jail.

For the Orange County attacks, Young has been charged with four counts of felony assault with great bodily injury, four counts of felony illegal use of tear gas, four counts of felony use of a deadly weapon and five misdemeanor civil rights violations.

Prosecutors are seeking hate crime enhancements that could lengthen Young’s prison sentence. He could face up to 13 years in prison if he’s convicted.

“No one should have to live in fear that they could be indiscriminately attacked and then publicly humiliated on the internet because of their gender,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement Tuesday. “This behavior is disgusting and the celebration of this behavior by like-minded individuals is completely unacceptable. These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women in any form.”

Young’s bail was set at $500,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Orange County Superior Court’s Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.