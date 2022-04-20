Highway Code: Watching TV in self-driving cars to be allowed

·3 min read
Woman drinking a coffee while sitting behind the wheel of a self-driving car
Woman drinking a coffee while sitting behind the wheel of a self-driving car

People using self-driving cars will be allowed to watch television on built-in screens under proposed updates to the Highway Code.

The changes will say drivers must be ready to take back control of vehicles when prompted, the government said.

The first use of self-driving technology is likely to be when travelling at slow speeds on motorways, such as in congested traffic.

However, using mobile phones while driving will remain illegal.

No self-driving cars are currently allowed on UK roads, but the first vehicles capable of driving themselves could be ready for use later this year, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

The planned changes to the code are expected to come in over the summer.

The updates, proposed following public consultation, were described as an interim measure to support the early adoption of the technology and a full regulatory framework is planned to be implemented by 2025.

They will also lay out that users of self-driving cars will not be responsible for crashes.

Instead insurance companies, not individuals, will be liable for claims in many circumstances, the DfT said.

The government announced in April last year hands-free driving in vehicles with lane-keeping technology on congested motorways would be permitted.

Automated lane-keeping system technology lets a vehicle drive in a single lane, up to 37mph (60kmph), while maintaining the ability to return control to the driver when required.

Under the new guidance, motorists should be ready take control from an automated system when prompted, for example when approaching a motorway exit.

Currently available technology is 'assistive', which means drivers should always retain control, the DfT said.

Experts have suggested a vehicle can stop built-in screens displaying material unrelated to driving when the motorist is required to resume control.

But there is currently no comparable system to turn off handheld mobile devices.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said updating to the Highway Code will be a "major milestone in our safe introduction of self-driving vehicles".

She also claimed their use "revolutionise the way we travel, making our future journeys greener, safer and more reliable".

The development of self-driving vehicles could create around 38,000 new jobs and be worth £41.7 billion to the UK economy by 2035, according to the DfT.

The Law Commission published recommendations on how the law should be updated in light of self-driving technology in January, concluding human drivers should not be legally accountable for road safety in the era of autonomous cars.

Car safety experts Thatcham Research described the focus on the driver's legal responsibilities as important, adding drivers need to be made aware they "must remain engaged" and be ready to resume driving "at any time".

Eventually, self-driving technology could "improve road safety across Britain by reducing human error, which is a contributory factor in 88% of all recorded road collisions," the government said.

However, the technology for fully-autonomous vehicles has proved difficult to safely introduce and previous estimates of when cars will be able to drive themselves have been unrealistic.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said driverless cars "promise a future where death and injury on our roads are cut significantly".

However, he said there is likely to be a "long period of transition" while drivers retain "much of the responsibility for what happens" while operating vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • How to clean suede shoes without ruining them

    Suede shoes are delicate and get dirty very easily. Use these handy tips to keep them clean without ruining them or breaking the bank.

  • Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

    Netflix plans to offer cheaper, ad-supported tiers to consumers over the next year or two, the world's largest on-demand video streaming service said Tuesday, as it looks to boost its subscriber base amid stiffer competition from rival firms. The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company's co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement in its 25-year history, in which it has amassed almost 222 million paying customers.

  • Netflix says it will eventually charge more if you share your account

    In light of Netflix's concerning subscriber losses, the company announced today during its first-quarter earnings call that it will expand its test that charges members a higher price if they're engaged in account sharing with people outside their household. The streamer clarified it will need to continue to iterate on the feature for roughly a year or so, to make sure it gets the balance right in terms of how much extra to charge subscribers who have shared their Netflix account with other users outside their own household. "Frankly, we've been working on this for about almost two years... a little over a year ago, we started doing some light test launches that...informed our thinking and helped us build the mechanisms that we're deploying now," explained Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters, on the earnings call.

  • This New Device Mimics the Human Nose to Help Sniff Out Fake Whiskey

    Nos.e can sense if the spirit is fake or not in less than four minutes, and can also identify its region, brand and style.

  • Lyft doubles micromobility footprint with PBSC acquisition

    Lyft has signed an agreement to acquire PBSC Urban Solutions, a Canadian supplier for bikeshare equipment in technology, in a move that the company says will double its scale in micromobility. Last month, Lyft partnered with Tier-owned Spin to bring Spin's electric scooters to the Lyft app in 60 U.S. markets by the end of the year. The PBSC acquisition, which Lyft announced on Tuesday, will bring to Lyft's repertoire the company's 7,500 stations and 95,000 bikes that are scattered throughout 45 markets in 15 countries.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: VC 'bottom feeders,' valuation calculator, think like an investor

    Farmers don't get embarrassed when the price of corn drops; similarly, there's no reason for startup founders to lose their joy because publicly traded tech stocks are undercutting their valuations. "While the market has quickly turned to favor the buyers, the good news is that it isn’t broken," according to Jeremy Abelson and Jacob Sonnenberg of Irving Investors. In a TC+ guest post, they share a calculator for using growth metrics and public market valuations that can help founding teams “triangulate to a more company-specific enterprise value.”

  • Lyft follows Uber's lead and removes its mask mandate

    Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are no longer required for Lyft riders and drivers. Yesterday, Florida federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided a federal mask mandate on transportation, affecting airplanes, taxis, buses and other forms of mass transit. While Lyft's mask requirement was in effect, riders reserved the right to cancel a trip if the driver wasn't wearing a mask.

  • Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Actor says he never hit a woman

    The actor describes his childhood of physical abuse as he takes the stand in a Virginia court.

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Owner Asking For Big Bucks

    The Cadillac Eldorado is a special car, but does it warrant such a high price?

  • The Felicity Ace’s Manifest Has Finally Been Released

    And the results are heartbreaking…

  • 1971 Demon And Duster Duo Found In Storage

    This is one of the rare barn finds where the vehicles have been kept in pretty great shape.

  • Tesla will no longer let people buy their leased cars when the lease is over

    The policy change comes as used car prices soar.

  • 1957 Olds Super 88 Fiesta Wagon Is Ready For Road Trips

    This classic car is part of a nearly-forgotten breed of American vintage cars.

  • Ford is ‘betting the company’ on a Tesla-style EV truck that could make or break its future

    The company is putting it all on the line with its new electric Lightning F-150 vehicle, but it faces major supply-chain headwinds.

  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Powered By Massive 427 Cubic-Inch Engine

    This car is wicked fast and fully restored for your driving pleasure.

  • The revamped 2022 Toyota GR86 returns with better power, agility and a thrilling drive

    A fun-to-drive sports car that lets you push its limits, but when you’re in the mood to relax and putter along the highway, the GR86 is happy to do that, too.

  • Ferrari launches 296 GTS convertible hybrid model

    Ferrari unveiled on Tuesday the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model, as the luxury sportscar maker pushes ahead with its electrification strategy. It follows Ferrari's previous three hybrid models that went into full series production -- the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version, called SF90 Spider, in 2020 and last year's 296 GTB. Its top speed exceeds 330 km/h, Ferrari said.

  • 1965 Ford Ranchero Deluxe Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

    If the body style grabs you, and you don't mind a lack of modern creature comforts, this Sixties ute may be just what you didn't know you were looking for.

  • Update: 3 injured in crash involving 3 cars with 1 rolling over at busy Fresno intersection

    Traffic was rerouted for more than an hour.