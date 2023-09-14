Self-driving cars are another Silicon Valley fantasy that will never work

Britain’s roads are a total mess. With more cars on the road than ever before, traffic jams are now a regular occurrence. In some towns and cities, complete gridlock is not uncommon.

UK drivers lost 80 hours to congestion on average last year, according to a study by software provider Inrix. Much of that is due to roadworks – and yet our roads seem to be getting worse, not better. The country is in the grip of a pot-hole epidemic leading to a surge in breakdowns and insurance claims.

Meanwhile, slow buses, low traffic neighbourhoods and an outbreak of 20mph neighbourhoods are helping to reduce traffic to a constant crawl in some places.

So of all the problems that MPs on the transport committee could have attempted to solve, it’s reassuring to know that they felt their time was best spent looking into the viability of self-driving cars.

Better still, after a year or so of rigorous research that included interviews with the top experts in this field, the committee has come to the Earth-shattering conclusion that the world isn’t ready for them, nor is it likely to be any time soon.

What a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. The reality is that autonomous vehicles are destined to remain little more than another of Silicon Valley’s weird fantasies.

The biggest obstacle is safety. Among the highly dubious claims of the driverless car industry is that a world of robo-cars would be far safer than a world where they are driven by humans. But then this is a sector that has also claimed it could eliminate rush-hour traffic and car parks and turn the global car industry on its head. In 2011, General Motors made the laughable prediction that human drivers would be obsolete within a decade.

Thankfully, a vast amount of research and YouTube videos have demonstrated that autonomous cars are a long way from being safe. In fact, it’s claimed that they have been involved in more accidents than the human-driven variety - a 2015 study suggested the rate was more than double per million miles driven.

Separately, earlier this year, the Washington Post analysed data compiled by America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that Tesla’s self-driving technology has been involved in 736 crashes since 2019, including 17 fatalities.

Part of the problem is that Tesla’s “autopilot” feature is nothing of the sort. The carmaker describes it as a “driving automation system designed to support and assist the driver in performing the driving task” – but the problem is that many drivers appear to be unaware of this critical distinction.

Multiple other studies have shown that self-driving cars can be confused by people, animals, roadworks, crossings, heavy traffic and turns across traffic. In one incident, a car belonging to Google’s Waymo was so befuddled by a set of traffic cones that it drove away from a technician sent to rescue it. Eventually a human driver had to take the wheel.

Given that credulous investors are estimated to have bet $100bn on the technology between 2010 and 2020, the results are disappointing, to put it mildly.

The security flaws are equally terrifying. Experts warn that all the important safety features of a vehicle are vulnerable to being hacked.

“Your steering, your braking, your acceleration and even the operation of the airbags ... could be taken over by a malicious actor”, Ashley Feldman from trade body Tech UK told the MPs’ committee.

Lawyers at Clyde and Co warned that fleets of self-driving vehicles could be targeted by “malicious, possibly terrorist, systemic hacking”.

But there’s another important issue that is too often overlooked when it comes to self-driving cars. Silicon Valley has an incredible knack of inventing things that that the world doesn’t need or indeed even want.

Where’s the evidence to suggest that the demand exists for people to be able to read a book with their feet up on the motorway – or even better, take a quick nap – as they head to or from work? It’s nonsense.

Even if it did sound attractive, you’d have to be out of your mind to trust a computer to navigate all the complexities, obstacles and unpredictable life-threatening scenarios that a typical journey can throw at you.

As Professor Jack Stilgoe of University College London told the Commons transport committee: “if self-driving vehicles are the answer, what is the question?”

It’s reminiscent of all the hype around the “internet of things” and the bizarre idea that electrical goods that have stood perfectly happily in people’s kitchens for decades suddenly need to be “connected”.

Is it possible to conceive of anything more pointless than the ability to monitor a fridge or toaster from your phone?

There is clearly a role for self-driving vehicles in certain types of commerce, as well as transport, heavy industry and agriculture, where the risks are massively reduced. But they will never come close to replacing human-controlled cars on busy roads, which may explain why so many of the big names have dramatically scaled back their ambitions and seen their valuations tumble.

Last year, the Government described autonomous cars as “the future of road travel”.

Its time and money would be far better spent addressing all the massive and longstanding problems that exist with the current road and transport network, not wasting its time on fairytale technology such as this.

