Associated Press

Daniel Suarez refused to get out of Martin Truex Jr.'s way and it ultimately ruined Truex's race. Tyler Reddick did the same to William Byron, and Chase Briscoe held firm to his right to race hard when battling with Denny Hamlin. A conversation on driver code and on-track etiquette is raging right now in NASCAR, and with it comes a heated debate on the expectations of non-playoff drivers.