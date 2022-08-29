Self-driving cars are a thing of the future. But is that future right around the corner?

The future of driving isn’t just about electrification. It's about automation.

Yes, just as it seems like science-fiction to drive several hundred miles without a drop of gas – available now, of course, with the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) – soon you’ll be the passenger rather than the driver of an autonomous vehicle.

Imagine one day you hop in your driverless car in the morning, and since it’s a weekday it knows you want to go to the office, unless you instruct it otherwise. When it drops you off, the vehicle goes back home instead of you paying for parking.

Or perhaps your vehicle will be part of a city’s rideshare network and picks up fares during the day, and makes you money in the process. It knows to pick you up after work, maybe after it fetches your dry cleaning, and you can nap on the way home to feel refreshed with the family over dinner.

But how, when and where truly driverless cars will be the norm is up for debate, though experts agree it’s coming “down the road” perhaps sooner than you think.

Why autonomous vehicles?

According to Renub Research, a market research and consulting company, the U.S. autonomous vehicles market will balloon into a $186 billion industry by 2030, up from $4 billion in 2021, based on its recently published report.

Along with the convenience of being driven around, autonomous cars are said to be a safer ride.

That is, if human error accounts for as much as 94% of all road accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, then perhaps it makes sense to rely more on technology to help keep us safe.

A driverless car won’t put its driver or others at risk in accidents caused by potentially dangerous human behaviors or conditions like speeding, reckless driving, drowsiness, distracted driving or impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

Autonomous vehicles may also lead to less congestion on the roads because cars could communicate with one another and change routes based on traffic, accidents or construction.

How self-driving cars work

“There are numerous benefits to autonomous vehicles,” Jason Fischer, executive chief engineer of autonomous technology at General Motors (GM), said.

“Ultimately, we aim to eliminate human driver error while creating more time and space for what truly matters in life and improving mobility for those who cannot currently drive due to age, disability, or other factors,” Fischer adds.

These vehicles can sense their environment and navigate around obstacles, obey traffic laws and reach a preselected destination, thanks to technologies like cameras, radar, sonar, lidar, GPS and infrared sensors in the vehicle.

Fischer says they’ve already launched its commercial self-driving taxi service in a major city.

“Cruise, our autonomous ride-hail partner is already delivering fared rides on the streets in San Francisco, and we will continue to see growth in the space in the coming years,” he said.

When pressed for a timeline, Fischer says GM aims “to deliver personal autonomous vehicles as soon as mid-decade.”

So where are we today on self-driving cars?

Most of the major car companies already offer semi-autonomous hands-free technologies in their vehicles, explains Kristin Kolodge, vice president of auto benchmarking and mobility development at J.D. Power.

“Consider it an extra set of eyes that can provide some vehicle control, such as maintaining a distance with a vehicle in front of you, a form of adaptive cruise control, as well as maintaining your lane position for you, and safely changing lanes, as well.”

“We don't have the ability to remove the driver from the equation right now … the driver cannot tune out and stop paying attention to the road,” adds Kolodge.

But it may be coming as soon as next year.

Nik Miles from Our Auto Expert, a 20-year veteran as an automotive broadcaster and commentator, agrees we’re nowhere near the “Level 5” or “fully autonomous” stage yet, but currently evolving from “Level 2” to “Level 3” (also known as “conditional automation”).

“Today, if you don’t have your eyes looking in front of you, Tesla’s Autopilot or Super Cruise with GM technology will disengage, and you’ll have to put your hands back on the wheel,” confirms Miles.

“Level 3 autonomy will first come to California next year, followed by Nevada, where you don’t necessarily have to have your eyes on the road, [so you] can play Sudoku or watch a video, for example,” Miles says.

Super Cruise expansion announced

Even in its current state, hands-free driving is available in more places.

Earlier this month, GM announced it will soon double its Super Cruise road network, adding hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

GM vehicles built on the VIP electrical architecture will be the first to receive the update later this year, delivered at no additional charge over-the-air.

Super Cruise currently works on mapped divided highways (a.k.a. interstates), but this expansion adds several additional state and federal routes, a combination of undivided and divided highway roads, including The Mother Road (Route 66), Pacific Coast Highway (CA Route 1), Overseas Highway (U.S. Route 1) and the Trans-Canada Highway, which travels through all 10 provinces of Canada, totaling more than 4,645 miles.

Along with steering in your lane, Super Cruise accelerates or decelerates the vehicle, and depending on the model, can perform both driver- and system-initiated lane changes.

What are the obstacles to fully autonomous cars?

“The hurdles are multifaceted,” Kolodge said. “Sure, it’s technically challenging for the vehicle to handle all conditions, with a high level of confidence for the system to meet that type of performance.”

“Certainly, there are regulatory issues, too, which are state by state, which makes it challenging,” Kolodge said.

“And a lot of my work focuses on the consumer acceptable barrier, and the truth is, many are skeptical about autonomous vehicles. Customers aren’t necessarily asking for this kind of technology,” says Kolodge. “Essentially, they need a lot more proof, and want to know how it’s going to benefit their lives, plus there are concerns about loss of control leading to accidents, and if the cars can hacked or hijacked.”

“And so I do think it’s going to take some time for autonomous vehicles to be fully deployed.”

On the state-by-state regulatory and/or legislative hurdles, Miles introduces a possible barrier: Revenue from bad drivers.

“Consider that autonomous cars don’t break the law, and there are some cities in the United States that make close to 100% of their income by traffic offenses, like speeding and running red lights,” adds Miles.

Cost is another potential obstacle in the adoption of autonomous vehicles.

“These are advanced and complicated systems, and not only are we already in a chip crisis, consider 50% of the world’s neon comes from Ukraine, which is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, a country in the middle of a war,” says Miles. “So, that’s not helping matters either.”

There are other issues, too, such as insurance and liability questions. “Most manufacturers don't want to apply for Level 3 because the liability is on the manufacturer and not the individual,” adds Miles.

“As an industry, there are many things we need to solve, but ultimately we’ll get there.”

