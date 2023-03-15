Self-driving startup Gatik to double workforce, strikes Kroger deal

FILE PHOTO: Driverless Gatik delivery box truck operates in Bentonville
Abhirup Roy
·2 min read

By Abhirup Roy

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Self-driving trucking startup Gatik will double its workforce by year end, a top executive said, after it announced a deal on Wednesday with grocer Kroger Co to transport goods within its Dallas, Texas network.

Gatik, which operates traditional mid-sized trucks fitted with its autonomous technology, aimed to expand to 15 new U.S. states over five years, CEO Gautam Narang told Reuters.

The company focuses on transportation over short, fixed routes for businesses.

Many in the autonomous driving industry are cutting staff or shutting down, but Gatik has found a niche by limiting its work to routes with relatively little complexity.

It delivers goods, for example, from larger distribution centers to retail locations for companies such as Walmart and Pitney Bowes. The company has hauled more than half a million customer orders on its mid-sized box trucks that have no human in the cab.

Gatik had pushed back hiring plans last year but now intended to expand its workforce to more than 250 employees from the current level of about 120, said Narang, who founded the firm in 2017.

He said the company planned to focus on deepening its current presence in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana in the U.S. and Ontario in Canada and to begin expanding to the 15 new states over five years, starting next year.

Many investors in the self-driving industry have grown sceptical as complicated technology and tough safety regulations have delayed large-scale commercialization.

Autonomous truck company Embark Technology said this month it would lay off 70% of its employees and start evaluating options, including winding down the business. That followed job cuts this year at Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit, and Ford Motor and Volkswagen AG pulling the plug in November on an autonomous driving company they were backing, Argo AI.

Narang said Gatik had navigated the regulatory challenge by focusing on the "middle mile", in which trucks did not cross state borders and moved at lower speeds.

Leasing the trucks instead of owning them had also helped the company manage capital better while charging a fixed fee per truck per year had helped shore up revenue, he said.

That has drawn investor interest. Microsoft plans to invest more than $10 million in Gatik at a valuation above $700 million, sources told Reuters in January. Narang declined to confirm that.

"Investors are rewarding companies that have a near-term application focus and where the business and numbers are already proven," Narang said.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden drawing contrast to Republicans on lower drug costs

    President Joe Biden will highlight the stark differences in how Democrats are tackling skyrocketing drug prices compared to their Republican counterparts as he gears up for an expected reelection announcement. In a speech on Wednesday in Las Vegas that could serve as a preview of the campaign ahead, Biden planned to put the issue of lowering drug costs at the center of his policy and political agenda. The White House thinks it has a winning message in showcasing legislation passed last year that is expected to save taxpayers billions of dollars and lower the cost of drugs for the roughly 84 million Americans who rely on Medicare.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • Dividend Stocks: UPS Delivers Dividend Growth, Solid Fundamentals

    Shipping giant United Parcel Service is in focus as the company delivers solid dividend growth and stable fundamentals. In the fourth-quarter earnings release on Jan. 31, the company announced it raised its quarterly dividend by 6.6%, to $1.62 per share. This marked the 14th consecutive year of dividend increases for the shipping company.

  • Nvidia's Charts Tell the Tale of How to Trade the Stock

    Regular readers may recall that I last addressed Nvidia back on February 23rd in response to earnings. The stock opened in the $230's that day, and I made the disciplined sale that I said I would as my target coming into earnings had been $216. Well, the stock has really gone mostly sideways since then and I am back to update my view.

  • Alecta CEO Calls $2 Billion US Bank Foray ‘a Big Failure’

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Sweden’s biggest pension fund, Alecta, admitted its $2.1 billion bet on three niche US banks tied to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse was “a big failure”.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Credit Suisse Runs Into New Problems

    The ailing bank announced "material weaknesses" and continued cash withdrawals by its customers.

  • Futures fall as caution about banks lingers, economic data awaited

    Wall Street notched strong gains in the previous session after a highly-anticipated inflation report showed a slowdown in February consumer prices growth, spurring hopes of a smaller rate hike at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. After the recent collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, assurances and emergency measures by U.S. authorities allayed worries about the health of other banks to some extent. Regional banks extended gains to premarket trading on Wednesday after a strong rebound in the previous session.

  • Fed to consider tougher rules for midsize banks after SVB collapse-source

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is considering tougher rules and oversight for midsize banks similar in size to Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed suddenly last week, according to a source familiar with the matter. The bank's collapse set off fears across the financial system, drove an extraordinary government effort to reassure depositors and backstop the system, and set off debate about reversing previous rule easing for regional banks. Now, a review of the $209 billion bank's failure being conducted by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr could lead to strengthened rules on banks in the $100 billion to $250 billion range, the source told Reuters.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says he will never buy a bank stock again as Biden has essentially nationalized the industry post-SVB

    "If you thought putting your money into bank stocks was a good idea, you should change your mind this morning — forever."

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Boeing Deal for Jets From Saudi Arabia Is Bigger Than First Imagined

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines are on the verge of buying 80 Dreamliner jets from Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • Elizabeth Warren is among the furious politicians demanding SVB execs return their salaries, bonuses, and $84 million in stock sale profits

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren says SVB execs should give back their salaries for “facilitating a near-economic disaster.”