What Self-Employed Money Diarists Learned From Tracking Their Spending

What’s the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome being self-employed?

“There are two that I’ve equally struggled with. First, it's extremely difficult to have inconsistent income — especially when it comes to my student loans. When I had a great September, I tossed all of that extra money towards my student debt, but then I didn't get another project for a week and didn't know if any other work was going to come in. I was strapped for cash and asked myself, Did I just screw up? I should've kept some money. Luckily, I ended up having a great October as well, but the anxiety is always there and that's when I wish I just took home a salary every other week. I now know to prioritize an emergency fund because work is NOT guaranteed. I recently opened a high-yield savings account where I plan to keep at least three months of expenses; once that's built up, I'll feel a lot more at peace with the inconsistent nature of my income."

What’s been your greatest business accomplishment thus far?

“Being referred! No longer do I have to wait for a random job — clients have told their friends and family about me, and that's why my income increased so much. I also began giving clients I've completed projects for my [direct] email address, so when they do refer me, I don't have to pay a middle man, since most freelancing programs take a sizeable percentage off your earnings. I also learned there's no shame in asking to be referred — I used to be shy about it, but now I realize it's the best way to get new clients.”

Where do you hope to grow your business in the future?

“I left [my full-time finance job] to write, not to develop websites, but web developing is proving to be very lucrative and lets me exercise my creative muscles by adding copy or making content recommendations. Once I have a few more projects under my belt, I plan to create a website, showcase a few case studies, and offer web development and copywriting as a package deal. A friend and I have been casually talking about teaming up to create our own digital agency, so maybe sometime down the line that'll happen.”

What advice do you have for other women looking to become self-employed?

“Once you gain control of your prices and are able to pass on projects that pay too little, network with other women and share your rates with each other to ensure you're not undervaluing yourself. I have a shared Google Sheet with other women who freelance on various platforms, and we all share our different projects, what they entailed, and what our rates were. On multiple occasions, those women made me realize I needed to up my rates or that I needed to decline a project altogether because it just wasn't reasonable. They also taught me to value my time — just because $400 is a lot doesn't mean it's enough for the project at hand, and there's no way to make those calls without a network of peers to discuss with.”