Self-employed nanny charged with child pornography: Adams County District Attorney

A self-employed nanny has been charged with possession of child pornography as detectives continue to investigate the case, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Dominic Barbagallo, 43, of Gettysburg has been charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Barbagallo had a last known address in the 700 block of Broad Street in Chambersburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Barbagallo has been released on $150,000 bail, according to court records.

How the investigation unfolded

A group of people who "pose as children online and interact with adults about sex and sexual material" confronted Barbagallo at a residence in the 100 block of Wheatland Drive in Mount Pleasant Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During a recorded interview with the team, police allege, Barbagallo said that he had approximately 70 to 80 videos of child pornography on his cell phone. He also informed them that he had a mega-folder of still images that is likely to be five to six gigabytes in size, the affidavit states.

Police allege Barbagallo also told the team that he had sexually abused minor children while babysitting them, the affidavit states.

One of the team members called Pennsylvania State Police while Barbagallo and teammates went into the residence to retrieve the cell phone, which was turned over to authorities.

A forensic examination of the phone revealed in excess of 100 images/videos of child pornography, the affidavit states. They depicted children ranging in age from infants to early teens.

Barbagallo's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Investigation continues in the case

The district attorney's office says detectives are still working on the case.

"During the course of this investigation, Detectives learned that Barbagallo may have interacted with children as part of his job as a self-employed nanny," a news release states. "This aspect of the case is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding Barbagallo working as a nanny is encouraged to contact the Adams County District Attorney's Office and speak with Detectives."

The phone number for the Adams County District Attorney's office is (717) 337-9840.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Nanny charged with child pornography in Adams County PA