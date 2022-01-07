Self-Incriminating Criminal + COVID Level: South Jersey Today

Hello, South Jersey Patch readers! A lot happened today, but you've been busy and just want to unwind for the night. So here's a quick roundup of the headlines across Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties today.

NJ Man Led Police To Evidence In Drug, Gun Case: Authorities: A six-time convicted felon became impatient with police, and led them to drugs and a gun during a search of his home, authorities said.

Man Killed In Crash On Route 130 In Cinnaminson Identified: A 57-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Route 130 in Cinnaminson on New Year's Day has been identified.

Burlington County Now At 'Very High' Risk For COVID Transmission: Burlington County is now at "very high" risk for COVID-19 transmission, meaning that more than 25 people out of every 100 are infected.

Camden County Now At 'Very High' Risk For COVID-19 Transmission: Camden County is now at "very high" risk for COVID-19 transmission, meaning that more than 25 people out of every 100 are infected.

This article originally appeared on the Gloucester Township Patch