  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'A self-inflicted wound': US withdrawal from Afghanistan still haunts Biden's presidency one year later

Francesca Chambers and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's vast foreign policy experience was supposed to be his most significant asset.

Then came the horrifying video of civilians clinging to a U.S. military plane as it lifted off from the Kabul airport, the collapse of Afghanistan’s government, and a terror attack that killed 13 American soldiers and at least 170 Afghans less than seven months into his presidency.

The chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year conflict, undercut Biden’s pledge to restore competence to the White House. One year later, it hangs over the Democratic president, even as his counterterrorism strategy yields consequential results with the killing of top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri last month.

"I remember so much good that we genuinely did do – all of it just going away with a dust in the wind," said Lt. Daniel Davis, a twice-deployed veteran of the war. "It's really painful."

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: WX512
President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: WX512

Biden's approval rating fell below 50% for the first time after the messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's return to power. His standing still hasn't recovered amid a convergence of other crises, including 40-year-high inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, the extended COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of monkeypox.

"It damaged what were relatively good feelings toward him," Thomas Alan Schwartz, a distinguished professor of history at Vanderbilt University, said of the Afghanistan exit. "It was a self-inflicted wound."

Al-Zawahri's killing, combined with a series of legislative wins for Biden in Congress, have produced Biden's most successful stretch as president. But it is unclear whether the winning streak will affect his low approval ratings, hovering around 40%, or boost Democratic fortunes in the November midterm elections.

Before ending America's longest war – waged in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks – Biden argued the U.S. had accomplished its main objective: ensuring Afghanistan won't again be a base for terrorists to attack the homeland.

But the fall of the country's capital city to the Taliban before the U.S. ended its military operation – and the chaotic evacuation of Afghan refugees and American Embassy personnel – raised questions about Biden's governance and decision-making that have persisted amid new crises. And the searing images of frantic Afghans clamoring to be evacuated on the final U.S. flights will haunt Biden and almost surely be part of his legacy.

“The final phase was quite bad," said Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, who served in the Trump administration and stayed on under Biden. "Anyone who was watching it could see it was not well done.”

Should Biden have known the Afghan forces would collapse?

Khalilzad helped broker the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban, which set the conditions for the U.S. withdrawal.

More: With last plane out of Kabul, America's 20-year war in Afghanistan is over

Biden administration officials and backers of the withdrawal such as Khalilzad said that while mistakes were made during the final phase, America is better positioned now than it was a year ago to take on growing challenges outside the region while fulfilling the president's pledge not to allow Afghanistan to become a launching pad for terrorist attacks against the United States.

Over the course of 17 days, the U.S. military and its allies and partners evacuated 124,000 people out of the landlocked country by air, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, emphasized in an interview with USA TODAY.

“The evacuation was historic and unprecedented in its size and scale and scope,” Kirby said. “Nobody has ever said that it was performed perfectly.”

Almost 650 Afghan civilians are packed into Reach 871, a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane flown from Kabul to Qatar on Aug. 15.
Almost 650 Afghan civilians are packed into Reach 871, a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane flown from Kabul to Qatar on Aug. 15.

Davis, who was among the veterans who supported the withdrawal, said Biden's military advisers should have foreseen that the Afghan army – unmotivated, disorganized and plagued by low morale – would struggle against the Taliban. Even so, he credited Biden for making the tough decision to leave Afghanistan.

"He's the only president that had the courage to take the political risk and order what should have been done a decade earlier at the least," Davis said, adding multiple administrations made bad decisions about the war.

"It wasn't just Biden. He came in at the tail end of this."

More: White House says a 'fair amount' of US military equipment provided to Afghans is now in Taliban hands

It was Biden who took the hit, however.

In recent weeks, some Democrats have said publicly that Biden should not seek reelection in 2024. Republicans have worked to link the disastrous departure from Afghanistan to Russia’s war in Ukraine and Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

"I think there's a direct cause and effect between the collapse of Afghanistan and Putin's decision to invade Ukraine," said Rep. Michael McCaul, lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

'It was not about chasing polls'

Biden has been unrepentant about his decision to leave Afghanistan.

"There was no way to get out of Afghanistan, after 20 years, easily. Not possible no matter when you did it," he said at a news conference in January. "And I make no apologies for what I did."

The president believed leaving was in the national interest, Kirby said, and so did the majority of Americans.

A majority of Americans did say the U.S. should leave Afghanistan amid the drawdown. A little more than a quarter approved of Biden's handling of the pullout. The topic has almost completely fallen off the radar for most voters now, but critics of the withdrawal say it could reemerge as an issue in the next presidential election.

Biden’s exit hurt U.S. credibility, unleashed a “human rights nightmare” in Afghanistan and paved the way for terrorists to operate from there again, said Richard Haass, a top aide in the State Department when President George W. Bush led the U.S. into Afghanistan after 9/11.

“I believe it will be seen as an error,” said Haass, now president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Kirby and others flatly reject that view.

“We view the killing of Mr. Zawahri as a representation of exactly what the president said he was going to do,” Kirby said. “This was not about trying to bookend the evacuation of Afghanistan. It was not about chasing polls or approval ratings. It was about meeting his commitment to the American people.”

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war.
Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war.

More: 'They are looking for us to kill us': In hiding from Taliban, Afghans who helped U.S. struggle to escape

Biden said last year that he was sticking to the agreement because the U.S. had already begun its drawdown of forces and America could not be tethered to Afghanistan with terror threats metastasizing elsewhere.

Staying would have meant risking more American soldiers’ lives and sinking resources into a more than $2 trillion war that had resulted in more than 2,400 American casualties, Biden said.

He also said the U.S. needed to prioritize other foreign policy challenges, including its ability to compete with China.

Administration officials are leaning heavily on those arguments now as the U.S. and its allies pump billions of dollars into Ukraine’s defense against Russia and tensions escalate between Beijing and Taiwan, an island that considers itself sovereign from China.

More: Watchdog: US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse

A 'turning point' for Biden and US foreign policy?

But Republicans argue the quick collapse of Afghanistan after Biden’s withdrawal displayed weakness to adversaries, which opened the door for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Chinese hostility toward Taiwan.

Afghanistan was “a turning point in American foreign policy,” McCaul said.

“After Afghanistan, our foreign nation adversaries began to be more emboldened and empowered,” McCaul said. “We were no longer projecting strength as a superpower, we were projecting weakness, and weakness always invites aggression. And I think you're seeing that on the global stage today.”

McCaul said complications with the Afghanistan withdrawal were foreseeable, and he drew a parallel between Biden and one-term Democratic President Jimmy Carter, who lost his 1980 reelection bid amid high unemployment, high inflation and the Iran hostage crisis at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

“The American people do care about this,” McCaul said.

Biden’s prediction last July that it was “ highly unlikely” the Taliban would overrun Afghanistan, only to have the nation’s former president, Ashraf Ghani, flee the country weeks later as the militant  group closed in on Kabul, was particularly ill-fated.

If officials involved in the operation had known the Afghan government and military would not put up a strong fight, “we would have done, probably, that final phase of the withdrawal differently,” Khalilzad said. “There are lots of what-ifs.”

“Certainly the pictures of the final days of West forces leaving Kabul airport, and the Afghans from Kabul and elsewhere coming to the airport, wanting to leave with the U.S. forces, those pictures were very, very bad. But nevertheless, we brought a lot of people out, we did get out.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can Biden repair the political damage from Afghanistan withdrawal?

Recommended Stories

  • Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

    They hail from their states' most prominent Republican families. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, increasingly looking at a life beyond Capitol Hill that could include a possible presidential campaign. Murkowski, however, is expected to advance from her primary and is already planning to compete in the November general election.

  • Bipartisan leaders express dissatisfaction with Afghan withdrawal as one-year anniversary approaches

    Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that the Biden administration should have handled the Afghanistan military withdrawal differently.

  • Trey Lance won't 'make or break' 49ers' season, Kyle Shanahan believes

    Kyle Shanahan is confident that the 49ers will continue their winning ways as Trey Lance endures speed bumps at quarterback.

  • From Kabul and beyond, a year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

    Lyse Doucet reports from Afghanistan on what the Taliban's takeover has meant for its people.

  • Ten Russian planes remain stranded in Germany over sanctions

    Ten airplanes owned or controlled by Russia remain stranded in Germany because of sanctions, Germany newspaper Deutsche Welle reported on Aug. 14.

  • Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea

    President Vladimir Putin made the comments in a letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

  • Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in NFL preseason week one

    Georgia Bulldogs are making a strong impact across the NFL. George Pickens and Travon Walker are out to prove something this preseason.

  • Defense secretary Austin positive for COVID for second time

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home. It's the second time Austin has gotten the coronavirus. In a statement, Austin, 69, said his is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts" in the U.K. and Germany. Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world.

  • Sunday shows preview: House sends climate, tax and health package to Biden

    The Sunday talk show circuit this week will revolve around the Democratic climate, tax and health package sent from the House to President Biden’s desk. The $740 billion package was passed by House Democrats on Friday after it narrowly passed in a party-line vote in the Senate, where Vice President Harris voted to break the…

  • Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions

    Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the United States and other countries to impose further sanctions against military leaders who ousted an elected government early last year. Human rights advocates and comments by U.S. lawmakers suggest the Senate is inching toward passage of the Burma Act, legislation already passed by the House of Representatives. Among other actions, it would pave the way for sanctions on Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, or MOGE, a state-controlled company that is a vital source of hard cash for the impoverished nation.

  • Iran nuclear deal: What’s at stake for oil prices as Tehran prepares response to EU proposal

    Iran is expected to soon decide on whether to accept the European Union's proposal to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action --- a move which could eventually add more than a million barrels per day of oil to the global market.

  • War in Ukraine enters a dramatic new phase

    CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from southeastern Ukraine, as Ukraine's artillery and missile barrages continue to exact a heavy toll on Russian forces.

  • Analysis-Fed faces balance sheet dilemma as U.S. economy slows

    With the recent slowdown in inflation, the Federal Reserve is faced with a conundrum ahead of a plan next month to double the rate at which it is shrinking its massive $8.9 trillion balance sheet. The move to accelerate quantitative tightening (QT), as it's referred to, is meant to further drain pandemic-era stimulus from the financial system and increase borrowing rates for long-dated assets to weaken inflation. The double tightening, however, makes it harder for the Fed to achieve a "soft landing" in which the economy slows but avoids a recession.

  • Hundreds gather to memorialize Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen

    Hundreds attended services on Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church to celebrate the life of Nicole Hazen, who died on Aug. 4 at age 45

  • NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday. The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and China Life Insurance, whose audits have been under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator, said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May flagged the five and many other companies as failing to meet U.S. auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could compromise on allowing U.S. auditors to access the accounts of private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some analysts said.

  • Senate Intel Committee sends Biden admin bipartisan request for Mar-a-Lago raid details

    Senate Intellifence Committee leaders are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland and DNI Avril Haines for information regarding the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

  • FBI, DHS warn U.S. law enforcement of threats after Trump search

    The FBI and U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have warned law enforcement agencies of an increase in threats following a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last week. DHS confirmed to Reuters it had sent a bulletin on Friday on the threats, but declined to share it. "The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and, to a lesser extent, other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI's recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida," the bulletin said, according to a CBS report.

  • SEC Unfiltered: Picking the top SEC games in September

    SEC Unfiltered: September isn't just about padding football records. The league slate offers some interesting games in opening month.

  • Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis

    It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore.