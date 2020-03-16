Self-isolation chatroom: Are you aged 70 and over? Tell us about your quarantine preparations

As the coronavirus death toll hits 35 in Britain, over-70s have been told that they may imminently be asked to self-isolate to protect themselves and others from the peak of the pandemic. Are you making any preparations?

Later this week the Government is expected to introduce emergency powers that will allow police in England and Wales to use "reasonable force" to detain individuals who are at risk of infecting others.

With waves of Britain's population heading for weeks of self-isolation, we want to hear from the social groups that will be impacted most under the Government's new plans.

Whether you've already placed yourself in quarantine, or you're simply making plans to self-isolate, share your experiences with others in the comments section at the bottom of this article, or fill out the form below.