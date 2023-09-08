‘Self-licking ice cream cone’: Ken Paxton impeachment testimony resumes Friday

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial resumed Friday with more testimony from a whistleblower who reported Paxton to federal law enforcement.

On Thursday, attorney Mitch Little who is representing Paxton gave a fiery cross examination of Ryan Vassar, a former deputy attorney general whose testimony continues Friday morning.

“A self-licking ice cream cone is when a bunch of employees at the Attorney General’s Office begin to suspect their boss. They read it in the media. They believe what the media says. They report it to the FBI and then the media reports that you went to the FBI,” Little said, asking Vassar about the whether an article of impeachment accusing Paxton of having his employees draft an opinion to aid Austin real estate investor Nate Paul is true or false.

Paxton is accused of misusing his office to benefit Paul, a political donor, and retaliating against now former employees after they reported Paxton to the FBI in September 2020. Paxton gave Paul special legal attention and help while accepting home renovations and a job for a women with whom he was having an extramarital affair, House impeachment managers argued.

In one line of questioning Thursday, Little pressed Vassar about whether they had evidence that Paxton committed a crime when he and other former deputies went to the FBI with concerns about Paxton’s alleged misconduct.

Vassar said the whistleblowers went to the FBI because they had “formed a belief in good faith that the attorney general was involved in criminal activity.”

Little countered that they didn’t know Paxton was engaged in illegal activity.

“That’s the point of the good faith belief, is we had no evidence that we could point to, but we had reasonable conclusions that we could draw,” Vassar said.

Little continued to press that they went to the FBI “without any evidence.”

“That’s right, we took no evidence,” Vassar said.

As the back-and-forth continued, Vassar again stressed they had a good faith belief a crime had occurred. He said when they went to the FBI they did so as witnesses, not as investigators to collect evidence.

Vassar was asked if he wishes he’d called Paxton to give him a heads up before going to federal authorities.

“I wouldn’t do anything else differently,” Vassar said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.