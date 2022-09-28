Self-proclaimed ‘incel’ charged with pepper-spraying women in Southern California hate attacks

A self-proclaimed “incel” who filmed himself harassing and pepper-spraying women in Southern California, then shared the videos on his YouTube channel, has been arrested, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police say that 25-year-old Johnny Deven Young, of Anaheim, Calif., was wanted on a warrant for multiple felony assaults and hate crime enhancements in connection with a series of violent attacks targeting unsuspecting women in Orange County.

He was arrested in San Mateo County and then transported back to Orange County, where he appeared in court on Monday.

The attacks took place between November 2021 and April 2022 outside bars in Costa Mesa, investigators said.

Young is a self-proclaimed “incel” — or involuntary celibate — a member of an online community of men who exhibit their sexual frustrations by voicing their misogynistic views against women, according to authorities.

He was identified by Costa Mesa police as a suspect in two attacks involving four women and a man who tried to stop one of the assaults.

In one incident, which took place at a Costa Mesa bar in the early hours of Nov. 21, police say that Young began “verbally harassing” a 29-year-old woman, using “explicit language, saying he wanted to see her genitals, and asked to have sexual relations with her,” according to a news release.

Young, who has a prior misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada, was charged with four felony counts of assault with great bodily injury, four felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, four felony enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon, and eight felony hate crime enhancements.

He was also charged with five misdemeanor counts of violation of civil rights, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

His bail was set at $500,000 and he will be arraigned on Oct. 10.

He faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.