Self-proclaimed sexist influencer Andrew Tate will be jailed at least 30 days in Romania, still sends ‘Matrix’ tweets

Provocative and self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate will spend at least 30 more days in a Romanian jail after he was arrested on sex trafficking and rape charges.

Tate, 36, was initially detained Thursday for 24 hours, but prosecutors successfully argued Friday to keep him behind bars for another month, Romanian news outlet Gandul reported.

Tate’s brother, Tristan, and their two alleged Romanian accomplices will remain jailed as well, according to Gandul. Defense attorneys appealed the ruling.

Although he was arrested Thursday near Bucharest, two tweets were sent from Tate’s account on Friday. The first read, “The Matrix sent their agents.” The second was a retweet of Elon Musk, who posted a meme about the 1999 film.

Tate rose to online infamy with his relentlessly hyper-masculine posts. He’s described himself as “absolutely a sexist” and “absolutely a misogynist.” On Tuesday, he provoked climate activist Greta Thunberg by boasting about his many cars and their harmful emissions.

“Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” Thunberg responded Wednesday. Her tweet received more than 3 million likes.

On Thursday, Romanian authorities arrested Tate and accused him of running a sex trafficking ring alongside his brother.

Romania’s organized crime and anti-terrorism agency said the Tates would trick women into visiting their Romanian villa, then falsely imprison them and force them to film porn videos.

Romanian authorities allege at least one victim was raped twice and six victims have been identified.

In a video responding to Thunberg, Tate displayed pizza boxes from a Romanian chain. There was online speculation the boxes led to Tate’s arrest, but a Romanian police official said that wasn’t the case.

