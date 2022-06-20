Self-proclaimed 'sovereign citizens' arrested in California after deputies allegedly find explosives

Elizabeth Chuck and Polly DeFrank and Dennis Romero
·2 min read

Three people claiming to be "sovereign citizens" were arrested Saturday morning after live ammunition and explosives were found in a vehicle they were driving and at their remote compound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies had conducted a traffic stop for suspected vehicle code violations Saturday just after 10 a.m. PT on a Ford Taurus near Joshua Tree National Park, a press release from the sheriff's department said. Inside the car were David Russell, 50, and Jeffery Russell, 46, who identified themselves as sovereign citizens. Sovereign citizens are a fringe group whose members consider themselves exempt from U.S. law and who sometimes use violent tactics to justify their beliefs, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Authorities said a records check showed that the two men were prohibited from possessing and owning firearms. Deputies found "live ammunition, black gunpowder, and an improvised military-grade explosive device" inside the car, they said, adding that the explosive device was safely disposed of.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station in Calif. (Google Maps)
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station in Calif. (Google Maps)

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for a property in Johnson Valley, California, the community where the Russells reside. They discovered more military-grade explosives and ammunition, as well as firearms, at the compound; a woman at the compound, Venus Mooney, 54, was arrested.

The three were booked at the Morongo Basin jail for possession of an explosive device and possession of a controlled substance while armed. They are being held without bail pending a court appearance.

It was not immediately clear if the three suspects had an attorney.

Sovereign citizens often retaliate through acts of "paper terrorism," which involves bombarding the legal system with frivolous lawsuits or falsified documents. Violence is the most extreme form of the movement and is typically directed at government officials, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas GOP Approves Resolution Declaring Biden’s Election Illegitimate

    The Texas Republican Party approved a resolution contending that Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate, at the Texas Republican Convention this weekend.

  • Abrams tries to flip script on guns and crime in Georgia

    As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms this fall, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor, seeking to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's reelection bid. Abrams made tightening Georgia's gun laws a big part of a public safety plan she released Thursday, proposing to reverse multiple laws that Georgia Republicans have enacted since 2014 loosening restrictions on who can carry a gun and where. The Democrat is also trying to exploit divides on how government should fight crime, arguing Kemp and Republicans have reverted to a failed lock-'em-up approach, abandoning a previous bipartisan push to focus on less punitive approaches.

  • Bradenton police survey says most officers have ‘serious problem’ with working conditions

    More than half of Bradenton police officers have serious complaints about their working conditions — pointing to poor pay, low morale and favoritism from department leaders, a recent survey found.

  • What Amara La Negra Credits Helped Her Get a Banging Postpartum Body

    The Exactly Amara host shares what has been the key to her fitness success after having her twin girls.

  • DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’ faces court test as universities become targets. At issue: free speech

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke Act” faces its first federal court test after being celebrated by the political right for restricting race-based teaching and training.

  • California church mass shooter charged with hate crimes, faces death penalty

    The Las Vegas man accused of firing multiple rounds at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, last month has been charged with hate crimes, prosecutors announced on Friday. Chou, who was hogtied by church members, was arrested shortly after. Citing handwritten notes, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes described the shooting as “a politically motivated hate incident,” saying Chou “was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan.”

  • Russia now controls majority of residential areas in Severodonetsk

    Combat over the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is continuing around the clock, and Russian troops currently control the majority of the city’s residential areas, head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said on Ukrainian TV on June 20.

  • Four months into war, more Ukrainians decide to flee besieged areas

    Four months into the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Lilya, a 22-year-old mother from the eastern city of Bakhmut, decided the time has come to leave the beleaguered region. With Russia's intense pummelling of the broader Donbas area, which is comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk's regions in Ukraine's east and south, for some there the World Refugee Day on Monday will be a day when they fled their home.

  • College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded

    NEW YORK (AP) A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. Darius Lee, a 21-year-old senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. The New York Daily News reported that the gathering was a cookout organized by Harlem rapper Rich Rhymer, who posted invitations on his Instagram account.

  • Macau shuts most businesses amid COVID outbreak, casinos stay open

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The world's biggest gambling hub Macau began its second day of mass COVID-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend, with most businesses shut but casinos remaining open. The testing of Macau's roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday as the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China's "zero COVID" policy aiming to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost. Most residents are asked to stay home, restaurants will be shut for dine-in and border restrictions have been tightened, meaning casino revenue is likely to be close to zero for at least a week and likely the coming weeks, analysts said.

  • Ukraine is banning books and music by Russian artists but says those who condemn the invasion can be exempt

    Ukraine's parliament passed two laws on Sunday aimed to restrict Russian cultural influence in the country amid the ongoing invasion.

  • The Gullah Geechee are often omitted from textbooks. One of its youngest is sharing its history to TikTok.

    The Gullah Geechee people make up one of the oldest and most extraordinary communities in the United States.

  • The project led to higher grades, lower drop-out rates, a call for integration

    In 2004, Maxence Arcy moved with his family to Bellefontaine, a poor suburb of the French city of Toulouse. Limited by what he could afford, the father of six bought a place on a sprawling housing estate in the neighborhood which had catchment schools with the worst educational record in the region. “At the time, […]

  • NY Republican rips Hochul-backed cashless bail after serial carjacker drags, nearly kills officer

    The Nassau County executive again criticized cashless bail as the trial for a serial carjacker accused of seriously injuring an officer while out on ankle monitoring is to begin.

  • Destroyed Russian Tanks to Be Paraded in Europe by Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is planning to tour an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles across Europe, as it strives to maintain public attention on the conflict. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a Scrapyard“We’ll help to ensure tha

  • With businesses struggling to hire, workers describe the unending hunt as 'emotionally draining'

    Delaware has recovered all of the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, but the crisis' reverberations are still being felt.

  • Man arrested after Kiski Township police say he choked and cut a woman

    Police arrested a man they say cut a woman with a knife and choked her with an object.

  • How the Beatrice Six Were Brainwashed Into Confessing to Murder

    HBOTrue crime non-fiction can be exploitative and superficial but, at its finest, it investigates horror stories as a means of examining and understanding reality and humanity. That function is superbly carried out by Mind Over Murder, a six-episode HBO docuseries (June 20) from One Child Nation director Nanfu Wang that looks into a knotty 1980s murder in Nebraska (and the wrongful convictions it begat) and, as part of that inquiry, encourages a local theater to stage a production about the tale

  • Should Biden be doing more interviews with the press?

    Should Biden be doing more interviews with the press?

  • SpaceX: Social Media Roast Free Speech Advocate Musk

    Twitter and Reddit commenters are split over how to respond to the firing of SpaceX employees who criticized CEO Elon Musk.