Self-proclaimed wildlife biologist charged for series of arson attacks on Jehovah’s Witness halls

This photo provided by Olympia Fire Department shows damage from an arson that destroyed the Jehovah’s Witness kingdom hall in Olympia, Washington, on 3 July 2018 (AP)

A Washington state man already in federal custody on weapons charges has now been indicted for a series of arson attacks at Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls, according to a release by the justice department.

Charges brought on Wednesday against 50-year-old Mikey Diamond Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, accused him of seven arson attacks at Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls.

Mr Starrett, who describes himself as a longtime wildlife biologist and wetland scientist in court papers and in his online resume, was arrested in September 2021.

Late Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Seattle issued a new indictment charging him of setting fire to three Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls. There are no allegations that anyone was injured in the fires.

The document said he defaced, damaged and destroyed religious real property because of their religious character.

Mr Starrett now faces three additional counts of damage to religious property, which is a hate crime, and three counts of using fire to commit a federal felony in connection with the arson attacks at Jehovah's Witness halls in Tumwater and Olympia in 2018.

“Our criminal investigators have been working tirelessly on these attacks since they began in 2018,” Jonathan T McPherson, the ATF’s special agent in charge in Seattle, said in a news release.

“We hope this indictment helps calm the fears of those in the Pierce and Thurston county areas through the knowledge that Layes is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.”

The accused is due to be arraigned next week.

Mr Starrett’s attorney has not issued any statement on the new allegations but he had earlier insisted he did not attack the worship halls.

“The prosecutor claimed I’m a danger to society. This is simply not true,” he wrote in 2021. “It was stated that I was under investigation for several attacks against Jehovah Witnesses (JW) churches. I am innocent.”

His friends and relatives reportedly told law enforcement that Mr Starrett believed he was haunted by the spirits of an ex-girlfriend’s deceased Jehovah’s Witness relatives, and that he hated the religion.

Friends and family members claimed he used drugs and alcohol and had serious mental-health issues.

In a follow-up letter to the court, however, Mr Starrett denied using drugs or being haunted by spirits.

“I smoke American Spirits brand cigarettes. There must be some confusion?”

Additional reporting by agencies

