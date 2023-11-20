Self-sabotaging home workers are hitting the ‘Zoom ceiling’ in their careers

John Rockefeller, the world’s first billionaire, once said he’d rather hire someone with enthusiasm than a know-it-all.

It’s a view many bosses today will no doubt share as they groan about staff refusing to venture away from their living rooms. It’s hard to believe someone has much passion for their job when the suspicion is that they are spending their working day holding meetings in their pyjamas and unloading the dishwasher.

Well, who cares, many argue – why not make life a little bit easier? What’s wrong with a midday bath and some laundry chores if the day job is getting done? It seems a fair point: Why waste all that time commuting just to show face?

We all know now that most office jobs can easily be done at home. Modern labour consists mainly of endless emails and meetings, both of which can be done remotely thanks to modern technology.

But the unspoken reality is that this isn’t doing much good for anyone. Like many things, home working can only really be enjoyed in small doses. But this comfortable habit is hard to kick and is becoming a form of self-sabotage for those who refuse to leave the house all week.

Of course, it is human nature to go for the easier route. But everything comes at a cost.

Britons work from home more than any other comparable economy but are still wildly unhappy. Nine in ten British workers lack enthusiasm for their jobs, a Gallup survey found this summer. Remote working was supposed to eradicate much of that misery, but instead it has proved to be lonely and a bit boring.

A study published last week found that sustained isolation is eroding people’s energy levels and increasing their risk of illnesses like depression, heart disease and dementia. Spending time with others has “all sorts” of health benefits, the researchers argued, including boosting our immune system and perceptions of stress.

Spending the entire working week at home means worlds become smaller. Remote workers tend to talk to the same eight to 10 people often, but miss out on other interactions with those outside their immediate circle, points out Octavius Black of MindGym, the consultancy which co-wrote the report.

That matters because “people who have disparate connections with more diverse people are physically and mentally healthier than those that are not,” he explains. Young people in particular are missing out on these interactions as many find themselves starting their careers either tapping away at home or in near-empty offices.

Senior leaders have cottoned on to the long-term damaging effects of this trend. Managers are being told to think about the effect of their absence from the office on colleagues around them when deciding where they work. Senior civil servants were last week told to be at their desks more than 60pc of the time so that they have more face-to-face contact with their junior colleagues.

Isolation is not the only issue affecting those only interacting online. They are also at risk of being passed over for promotion, a phenomenon that some have started to call the Zoom ceiling. Amazon has put its foot down, stating that it will block promotions for those who fail to show up three days a week.

Three quarters of employers have admitted that home workers are less likely to get salary increases and career boosts than those who spend more time in the office, according to a survey done over the summer.

While home working might save staff from blowing their salary on trains, coffees and lunches (which have skyrocketed since lockdowns – a simple Pret egg mayo sandwich that cost £1.99 at the start of the pandemic now costs £3.25), the long-term impact on their earnings could be huge.

In the City, where management consultants are preparing to slash jobs, those who haven’t been coming in without good reason are likely to find themselves vulnerable. Frustrated bosses will no doubt prioritise the colleagues who turn up to the office, especially if they’re in an industry where home working is proving detrimental to business.

And there lies the rub: this is about more than simply cosmetic frustration with absenteeism. Working from home is in some cases damaging business.

A top planning chief last week told MPs that staff working remotely had caused major delays to a range of infrastructure projects, including HS2.

“When you had designers in one office all working collaboratively together, the durations were fairly normal,” Nick Smallwood, the head of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), told the Treasury select committee. “What we have seen post-pandemic is a nine to 12-month extension of those durations.”

He pointed to remote working specifically as the cause for those delays. Perhaps no surprise, then, that phase one of HS2, which was supposed to start running in 2026, is now not scheduled to open until between 2029 and 2033.

For a minority of people, being able to work from home is essential. It gives them the chance to work at all.

However, for most it is just a cosy perk. And it is one that is starting to feel pretty dull at best and a career killer at worst.

There are questions over whether remote work helps or actually hinders working mothers. Home working might once have sounded like the perfect answer for working mums, but in reality it comes with the same old problems: remote workers are sidelined and excluded from big decisions.

The topic is likely to come to the fore on Annual Equal Pay Day this Wednesday – the day in the year when women overall stop being paid compared to men, based on the gender pay gap, according to equality charity the Fawcett Society.

The rose-tinted glasses about home working are gradually slipping off. To employers’ delight, the home working honeymoon period has begun to wane among staff.

However, spending the working week at home is the easiest option for those who have got away with it for almost four years. Whether it’s making staff more miserable or not, it is always hard to kick a habit.

