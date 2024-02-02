Self-serve taproom to open in Roseville with beer and wine. And you won’t be asked to tip

A new taproom is moving into the Sacramento area, but before you scroll, this one will let you pour your own brew.

Keg and Cork Taproom In Roseville first hinted at its self-serve operation in September. After many delays, the beer business wrote in a Facebook post to consumers on Wednesday that a grand opening will be held on Friday, Feb. 9, at 973 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

The taproom will feature 27 beers and three wines on tap, as well as rooms designated for karaoke and gatherings of up to 12 people, according to Keg and Cork’s website.

“We feel this is a unique concept,” Keg and Cork stated, adding that bringing the self-pour concept to the Sacramento region is both economically and environmentally efficient.

An alcohol license from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control lists Debra and Philip Chanco as owners.

As of Thursday afternoon, representatives were not available for comment.

Customers won’t be asked to tip at Keg and Cork, according to its website, because the owners believe tips should be offered and requested.

“Your kind words and smiles are the best tips we could ask for!” the taproom stated.

Customer tips will be donated to a designated charity for that month like the Sacramento Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Sierra Donor Services, according to the business.

How does a self-serve taproom work?

Keg and Cork’s self-pour system is done in four steps, according to its website.

Pay for your drink at the keg, angle your glass at a 45-degree angle and open the tap the “entire way” and pour.

What’s on the menu at Keg and Cork Taproom in Roseville?

The beer and wine list will change frequently, Keg and Cork states.

The current drink list features beer from various brewing companies across the western region including Sacramento, Chico and San Diego.

The brew list includes pale ale, kölsch, lager, IPA and more. Also available are chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, hard seltzer and kombucha.

When is the grand opening?

Keg and Cork’s grand opening is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, according to a Facebook post to customers. Light appetizers will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Regular business hours

Regular business hours are from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday through Sunday.

