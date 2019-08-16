Self Storage Group ASA (OB:SSG): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Self Storage Group ASA (OB:SSG), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Self Storage Group here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet

In the previous year, SSG has ramped up its bottom line by 84%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SSG outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Commercial Services industry expansion, which generated a 12% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. SSG's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SSG manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SSG's has produced operating cash levels of 0.75x total debt over the past year, which implies that SSG's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

OB:SSG Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

