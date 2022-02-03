A self-taught baker shares her recipe for 5-minute cinnamon rolls made with 2-ingredient dough

Self-taught baker Eloise Head has a new recipe for five-minute cinnamon rolls with two-ingredient dough. Eloise Head

Eloise Head, a self-taught baker, has a recipe for cinnamon rolls with two-ingredient dough.

The soft and warm rolls include Greek yogurt, self-rising flour, butter, sugar, cinnamon, and milk.

Head's cinnamon rolls can be baked in the microwave — and they take just 5 minutes to make.

If you thought 15-minute cinnamon rolls sounded like a dream, wait until you see this recipe.

Self-taught baker Eloise Head — who runs the popular @fitwaffle accounts on TikTok and Instagram — is back with a new creation, and this time she's figured out how to make cinnamon rolls in just five minutes.

You'll just need a mug, a microwave, and Head's two-ingredient dough.

"I've always loved cinnamon rolls, but they can be pretty time-consuming to make and I would usually end up making them in large batches," Head told Insider. "I had played around with this two-ingredient dough, and thought it would be an amazing and quick alternative to make cinnamon rolls."

"I decided to make just one that fit perfectly into a small mug," she added. "I cooked it in the microwave and it was love at first bite!"

Eloise Head's cinnamon roll in a mug just requires a few ingredients

You can make Eloise Head's five-minute cinnamon rolls in the microwave. Eloise Head

To make the dough, you'll need:

60 grams Greek yogurt (Head uses 0% fat)

50 grams self-rising flour (heat-treated)

For the filling, you'll need:

10 grams unsalted butter (melted)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

For the glaze, you'll need:

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk (any kind is fine)

To heat treat the flour, place your 50 grams of self-rising flour in a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Microwave the bowl on a high setting for one minute and 20 seconds, stirring every 20 seconds. Allow the flour to cool to room temperature before using.

Here's how to make the cinnamon roll in a mug

After heat treating your flour, mix it together with the Greek yogurt until a dough forms. Place it on a floured surface and roll the dough into a rough rectangle.

Mix your melted butter, granulated sugar, and cinnamon all together. Scoop the filling onto your dough and spread it out. Fold the long edges of the dough into the middle. Then, roll the dough up and place it inside a microwavable mug.

Scoop the filling onto your dough and spread it out. Eloise Head

"Roll the dough up loosely to get a nice, chunky-looking cinnamon roll," Head advised. "And pop it into a mug that's just slightly bigger than your roll, so it stands up nicely."

Sprinkle some more sugar and cinnamon on top if you wish, then microwave the mug on high for one minute.

"Make sure you don't overcook the roll, as the dough can become tough and chewy when overcooked," Head told Insider. "My cooking times are based on a 750-watt microwave. If your microwave is more powerful, reduce the setting to medium or low and check the roll halfway through cooking."

Roll the dough up and place it inside a microwavable mug. Eloise Head

Mix your powdered sugar and milk for the glaze until it's smooth. Carefully take your cinnamon roll out of the mug and place it on a plate. Head said the cinnamon roll won't brown in the microwave, but it "should be piping hot to touch."

Then, just top your cinnamon roll with the glaze, and enjoy!

"It literally takes about five minutes to make," Head said. "And it's so warm and soft and just so delicious."

In addition to her easy cinnamon roll recipes, Head is also known for her 2-minute brownies and 3-ingredient Oreo cake.

Head has amassed a huge following with her easy dessert recipes, many of which include candy like Kit Kat bars, Reese's cups, and Twix.

"I find that people tend to have their favorite biscuits, chocolates, and spread, so when they're included in a recipe, they're instantly drawn to them," Head said.

Head has almost 4 million followers across her platforms, and her first cookbook, "Fitwaffle's Baking It Easy," will be released in March.

Read the original article on Insider