A self-taught baker shares her recipe for 15-minute cinnamon rolls made with 2-ingredient dough

Self-taught baker Eloise Head created a new recipe for 15-minute cinnamon rolls. Eloise Head/fitwaffle/Instagram

Self-taught baker Eloise Head has a recipe for cinnamon rolls with two-ingredient dough.

The ooey-gooey rolls include Greek yogurt, self-raising flour, butter, sugar, cinnamon, and milk.

Head also recently created a three-ingredient Oreo cake that racked up 54 million views on TikTok.

Temperatures are getting chillier, so it's the perfect time to warm ourselves up with some ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls.

And self-taught baker Eloise Head has a new recipe that will get them out of the oven in 15 minutes, and with a dough that only requires two ingredients.

Head, who runs the popular @fitwaffle accounts on TikTok and Instagram, told Insider that she was inspired to use her two-ingredient dough on miniature cinnamon rolls after trying it out on pretzel bites.

"I've been playing around with using the two-ingredient dough in some of my sweet recipes," she said. "You don't need any yeast or eggs."

Eloise Head's quick cinnamon rolls only need a few main ingredients

The dough for Head's cinnamon rolls only need two ingredients. @fitwaffle/Instagram

To make the dough, you'll just need

180 grams Greek yogurt (Head uses 0%)

150 grams self-raising flour

For the filling and glaze, you'll need:

30 grams unsalted butter (melted)

3 tablespoons light-brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

6 tablespoons icing sugar

4 teaspoons milk (any)

Here's how to make the mini cinnamon rolls

To begin, mix together the Greek yogurt and self-raising flour to form your dough. Place it on a floured surface and roll the dough into a rectangle about half a centimeter thick.

Mix your melted butter with the light-brown sugar and cinnamon to make the filling. Then spread it all over the dough, leaving a gap at the top.

The filling includes melted butter, light brown sugar, and cinnamon. @fitwaffle/Instagram

Roll your dough up tightly but gently so it doesn't break, then squish it together and cut off the ends. Score the dough and cut it into five equal sections with a serrated knife.

Place your cinnamon rolls in an oven-proof dish and bake them at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, until the tops are lightly golden brown.

"My main tip would be to ensure you don't overcook or overmix the dough," Head told Insider. "This will result in the dough becoming more dense and chewy in texture."

Place your cinnamon rolls in an oven-proof dish and bake them for 15 minutes. @fitwaffle/Instagram

Then just mix together your icing, sugar, and milk until it's smooth. Drizzle the glaze over your warm cinnamon buns and serve.

But no dessert has been more popular than her three-ingredient Oreo cake, which has racked up 54 million views and 127,000 comments on just TikTok alone.

Head has amassed a huge following over the last year with her easy dessert recipes, many of which include popular candy like KitKat bars, Reese's Cups, and Twix.

"I find that people tend to have their favorite biscuits, chocolates, and spread, so when they're included in a recipe, they're instantly drawn to them," Head said.

The 27-year-old now has almost four million followers across her platforms and her first cookbook, "Fitwaffle's Baking It Easy," is coming out in March.

But Head said the most rewarding part of her new social-media fame has been connecting with so many people through baking.

"Being able to provide these recipes across social media is so rewarding," she said. "And it's been absolutely amazing seeing so many people try the recipes."

