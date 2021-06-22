Self-titled Florida church leader says Trump took his bleach ‘miracle cure’ for Covid

Former US president Donald Trump (EPA)

The self-titled leader of a “church” has claimed that Donald Trump took his bleach “miracle cure” before suggesting it as a treatment for Covid during a White House briefing.

Mark Grenon, a Florida man accused of fraudulently selling a bleach “miracle cure” for Covid through his Genesis II “church”, made the claim in an interview from Colombia, where he is awaiting extradition to the US.

As first reported by The Guardian, Mr Grenon told Zakariya Adeel, a London based astrologer and psychic, that his “church” was able to deliver the industrial strength bleach to Mr Trump in the days before an infamous briefing of the White House Covid task force.

“We were able to give through a contact with Trump’s family – a family member – the bottles in my book,” said Mr Grenon, of Bradenton, Florida. “And he mentioned it on TV: ‘I found this disinfectant’.”

Mr Grenon recently revealed in a seminar that he asked Mr Trump in April 2020 to back his “miracle cure”, and asked for the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) to approve his “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), in writing.

Taking that story further, Mr Grenon told Mr Adeel that Mr Trump consumed MMS, despite it carrying warnings from the FDA of complications that could be life-threatening. It was not clear if the former president did so.

At a White House briefing days after, Mr Trump said of disinfect: “I see the disinfectant that knocks [the virus] out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”

The remarks were immediately ridicule by critics, and caused outrage among Americas medical community.

Mr Grenon reportedly wrote on Facebook: “Trump has got the MMS and all the info!!! Things are happening folks! Lord help others to see the Truth!”

The Florida man is facing charges of marketing and selling industrial bleach as a cure for Covid and other illnesses.

A criminal trial is expected in Miami later this year, after a raid on the Grenon family home in April, in which the FDA seized thousands of bottles of the MMS solution — despite the family receiving warnings.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump’s office for comment on the claims.

