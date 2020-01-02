Is a selfie to blame? Woman fires gun through phone into neighbor’s wall, OR cops say

Police say a woman kicked off the start of the new year by firing a gun through her phone and into her neighbor’s wall, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s statement.

Rosemarie Ancharski, 35, from Bethany, Oregon was arrested on Jan. 1 on charges of recklessly endangering and unlawful use of a weapon. She’s being held on $1,000 bail.

Ancharski is accused of shooting a gun through her phone and into her neighbor’s apartment. No one was hurt and the neighbor wasn’t in the room at the time, KRON4 reported.

Deputies aren’t sure what Ancharski was doing when the gun went off, but believe she was holding the phone in a “selfie-like position.”

“We don’t know exactly what she was doing with her phone when she fired the shot (the phone doesn’t work anymore), but it’s possible she was holding it up in a selfie-like position based on the angle of the shot,” said Brian VanKleef, public information officer for Washington County Sheriff’s Office told Oregon Live.

Deputies believe that intoxicants could have been involved in the shooting, according to Oregon Live.

“I hope it was an accident is the best I could tell you ‘cause otherwise that could’ve been devastating for a lot of people,” neighbor Dave Cox told Fox12.