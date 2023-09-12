Selfie with Jacob Rees Mogg used as ‘evidence of far-Right extremism’ by police

Andrew Hale-Byrne took the photo with the former business secretary (left) at an event in 2020

A former civil servant has accused counter-terrorism police of using a selfie with Jacob Rees Mogg as evidence that he was a “far-Right extremist”.

Andrew Hale-Byrne, a former trade official, was arrested in October 2020 during Operation Asperite, the now-concluded investigation into the leak of government memos sent by Kim Darroch, the former British ambassador in Washington.

Lord Darroch resigned in July 2019 following the disclosure of his comments describing Donald Trump, the former US president, as “inept”.

The former ambassador’s resignation was welcomed by some Brexiteers, including Nigel Farage, who urged on social media for “a non-Remainer who wants a trade deal with America” to fill the post.

Mr Hale-Byrne says he was asked how he voted in the Brexit referendum while being interviewed by officers.

Police ‘trying to build a narrative’

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Hale-Byrne described how, during Operation Asperite, officers tried to paint him “in a particular political light to fit their narrative that they were trying to build”.

The former official, who was released from bail in April 2021 without being charged, said he met Mr Rees Mogg, then a Cabinet Office minister, at an event discussing the Northern Ireland protocol in 2020 when he asked for a selfie.

Mr Hale-Byrne continued: “After the police confiscated my phone and gave all my electronic equipment to GCHQ they were really clutching for straws.”

“They couldn’t find anything to link me to the Darroch leaks and so they started going for personal stuff and they’re like, why would you have your picture taken with such a person, someone who’s so far on the Right, etc.?”

The former official claimed officers accused Mr Rees Mogg of being a “far-Right extremist”.

Mr Hale-Byrne say the ordeal of his arrest left him with PTSD

In February 2022, Mr Hale-Byrne complained to the Metropolitan police, claiming that the officers’ treatment of him was “absurdly heavy-handed and violent” and left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A police investigation by the Professional Standards Unit, which operates from the same building and oversees complaints involving Counter Terrorism Command, did not uphold any of his allegations.

Mr Hale-Byrne referred the handling of his complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who in June ruled that it had not been properly investigated.

The IOPC’s report states that it has directed the Metropolitan police to “reconsider the documents and emails which set out [Mr Hale-Byrne’s] concerns and to formally record the complaints that were not addressed”.

‘S--- in your pants’

Among the dozens of allegations made by Mr Hale-Byrne is a claim that despite a police assessment that he was not a risk, 14 armed counter-terrorism officers smashed down his door during a dawn raid on 14 Oct 2020.

Mr Hale-Byrne was suffering from a post-cancer operation infection when the police raided his home.

The former official claimed officers dragged him from his bed, crowded into his bathroom while he was defecating, chose his underwear and watched him get dressed, laughed at him and told him to “s--- in your pants” prior to getting into a police car, and trashed his home during their search.

The IOPC’s report said that “the force’s response [to these allegations] did not refer to any of these concerns.”

Mr Hale-Byrne claims during his journey to the police station he soiled himself and was told he was not allowed to shower, and was then held in a freezing cell while being dangerously ill.

His complaint alleged that a police officer “contacted the wife of the vicar who runs my prayer group and asked her about what we prayed about”.

He also claims that his reverend was contacted by two plain-clothes police officers who said they were from “Special Branch”, however the reverend refused to be interviewed.

No formal investigation launched

According to the IOPC report, the counter-terrorism police did not launch a formal investigation into the allegations, and instead chose to deal with the complaint “otherwise than by investigation”.

The report continues: “This means the force took an early view that there was no indication from the complaints that a person serving with the police may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, or, that there may have been any infringement of your rights under Article 2 or 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.”

The IOPC expressed “surprise” that both a formal investigation was not launched, and “that the Professional Services Department effectively delegated the complaint handling to the counter terrorism team at local level despite the high profile, and wide ranging nature of the complaints.”

“These decisions lead me to believe the Metropolitan Police Service may have underestimated or downplayed the range and complexity of your complaints at an early stage.”

The IOPC recommended that the Met reinvestigate the complaints through an independent body.

However, according to an email sent to Mr Hale-Byrne on 8 Sept and seen by The Telegraph, from a senior officer from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), this recommendation has been ignored.

Lord Darroch resigned in 2019 after the leak of his government memos - Niall Carson/PA

The Met’s website defines the DPS as dealing with “investigations into serious, complex matters whereby the allegation(s) against officers are so severe that dismissal from the police service is a possible outcome”.

However, the website states that “less serious” investigations “may be dealt with locally by Professional Standards Units”, which is what happened in Mr Hale-Byrne’s case.

The officer from the DPS claimed that the original investigators were “not members of the ‘local team’ subject to [Mr Hale-Byrne’s] complaint” and therefore he “decided not to accept the IOPC recommendation or your request for the matter to be allocated within the DPS”.

Mr Hale-Byrne is also suing the Secretaries of State for the Department for Business and Trade, and the Foreign Office, for misfeasance in public office.

The court documents include the claim that Lord Darroch leaked classified intelligence to a CNN reporter, Michelle Kosinski, in exchange for sex.

Ms Kosinski denies she had a relationship with Lord Darroch and that he was the source of her stories when she was CNN’s White House correspondent.

The Metropolitan Police Service were contacted for comment.

