Are your online selfies making you vulnerable to hackers? 4 photo scams to know

Erica Gerald Mason
·7 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Some of the products written about in this article are offered in affiliation with Verizon Media, the owner of Yahoo Life. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Be careful about sending selfies&#x002014;photo scams are real. (photo: Getty)
Be careful about sending selfies—photo scams are real. (photo: Getty)

Some online services ask you to confirm your identity by taking a photo of yourself holding your photo ID. It’s the easiest way to verify that you are you...right? The bad news: if that selfie with your ID gets into the hands of scammers, they can potentially steal your identity through a photo scam. Here’s how the photo scams operate and how to stay on guard.

Photo scam #1: The lure of a prize

One tactic hackers sometimes take to try and obtain a selfie of you with your photo ID is to exploit your excitement at the opportunity of a prize or money. For example, one afternoon you receive a scam phishing email [phishing means pretending to be from a reputable company but trying to trick you out of personal and sensitive information] informing you that a payment or a prize is waiting for you. It’s practically a done deal, the email says. All you have to do is click on the link and take one quick little picture of you and your ID. Easy peasy.

Except it’s a scam.

Clicking the link takes you to a phishing site, designed to milk you of your personal information.

They get your login credentials. Jab.

They install junk on your hardware. Jab.

They get you to take a picture of yourself with your id. Knockout.

Try Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device for 30 days free. After that, it's $4.99 per month.

Installing and deploying Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device can help provide robust protection against new and existing dangers to your device - and your identity.

The special sauce? Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device finds and blocks threats, proactively protecting you from accessing malicious websites, online scams, and phishing attacks specially designed to steal your sensitive information such as login credentials and credit card numbers.

Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device can play an important role in preventing your PC from being taken hostage by scammers. The technology is designed to help protect your system in defense against dangerous ransomware threats - even for variants that can squirm past traditional antivirus software. Typically, hackers leapfrog into your system, encrypt your files and hold them hostage until you pay the ransom. With Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device, you can get an extra layer of protection against this kind of cyber crime.

Give Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device a trial - it’s free for 30 days and after that, just $4.99 a month. The multi-layered tech stack is more than your typical software - it's an AI-enhanced system specifically designed to help keep you safe. Sort of like a seat belt for your computer.

Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device is a software bundle that helps to check your files for anything shady and can protect against viruses in real-time. What's more, the tech works faster while conserving your system resources. The top-notch scanning technology uses idle CPU resources to scan data and files ahead of time, which saves your system resources. Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device works on up to 3 Windows or Mac computers.

Shop it: Malwarebytes Premium Multi-Device, 30-day free trial then $4.99 a month, subscriptions.yahoo.com

Photo scam #2: A phishing email pretending to be from a social media site

We all want one - the blue verified check mark next to your username on your social media account that verifies you as a user. That verification comes with social media credibility — and it can’t be bought. So it’s understandable that some people will do anything to get the check mark. And that's where the trouble starts, because scammers know this.

Beware of scam phishing emails trying to get you to send a selfie holding your photo ID (Photo: Getty)
Beware of scam phishing emails trying to get you to send a selfie holding your photo ID (Photo: Getty)

That desire right there is why some hackers are able to get their grubby little hands on your information. It comes in the form of an email, asking you to click on the link to verify your social media account. It leads to a phishing page, asking for all sorts of personal information the scammers can use to steal your identity. But there's a simple way to protect yourself:

“If you get an email from [a social media site] the first thing you should do is check the address the email came from," Melanie Musson, a security expert with FreeAdvice.com, tells Yahoo Life.

Musson cautions not to just look at the name that appears in your inbox on that email — but to check the body of the email address to make sure it's authentic. "If you’re looking from your computer, when you open the email up, you’ll see the name the sender chooses to appear followed by the email address. If that reads [social media site] followed by number” or anything else besides [social media site].com, red flags should start flying.”

She says social media platforms will always send you a message through the app. When in doubt, go straight to the website or app. “If [the websites have] a message for you, it will show up on your account,” Musson says. “If the same message isn’t on their site, report your message to [the platform's security team].”

Photo scam #3: The promise of federal money

With stimulus money, tax season, and many people looking for a job, scammers take advantage of this vulnerability and ask for photo verification before you can get access to work, funds, or services.

The phishing email looks official and says it’s a communication mail from a bank, payment system, or government agency saying that you need to confirm your identity.

Clicking the link leads to a page with a form asking you to enter account info, payment details, address, telephone number and to upload a selfie with a clearly visible ID card. They have your info - and if they installed malware on your device, they could also have your computer.

"One of the most common ways attackers use malware is to launch a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, when threat actors force numerous devices to send requests to specific web servers to break the system and shut down traffic,” says James E. Lee, Chief Operating Officer, Identity Theft Resource Center. “Another use of malware is cryptomining, a malware attack that co-opts the target’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrency. Malware can also be used for keystroke logger attacks, where software logs everything you type, such as your login and password.”

Smiling Young Woman Showing Her Driving License From Open Car Window
Hackers don't just want a picture of your id - they want a picture of you holding your id. (photo: Getty)

Photo scam #4: A phishing email from scammers pretending to be a bank

Some legitimate services do require a selfie with photo ID for registration, like opening an online bank account. By sending a selfie of yourself with, say, your driver's license to scammers, these internet baddies can sell the information on the black market to other scammers. This information can be used for fraudsters to open bank accounts by using your name and photo ID.

The way around it? If you get an email or social media message claiming you need to send a selfie with a photo ID - stop. A financial institution will never ask for any information - much less a selfie with your driver's license or passport, over social media or via email. Don't click any links, and use your typical log-in methods to check your account. Any information your bank needs you to see will also be posted within your secure portal.

Overall, you should be very skeptical of requests to authenticate your identity. If you’re unsure about the validity of the request, call and ask. You won’t be the first person to call, and you won’t be the last. But wait! Don’t use the number scammers supplied in the email — get it instead on the official website. To help you stay on top of this, get a reliable antivirus program with protection against phishing and online fraud.

Read More:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • New video from Elon Musk's Neuralink claims monkey is playing Pong with his mind

    Neuralink, the neurotechnology startup from Elon Musk, released a video that appears to show a monkey playing a game of Pong with only its mind.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • University of Miami expected to land George Mason leading scorer Jordan Miller

    The University of Miami, which lost four players to the transfer portal, is expected to land highly touted combo guard Jordan Miller, one of eight players transferring out of the Patriot program after the firing of coach Dave Paulsen.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, others express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • 'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as hardly anyone shows up

    Neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday but hardly anyone showed up.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • Andre Drummond shows what bully basketball can do for injury-depleted Lakers

    The Lakers need Andre Drummond to be on his game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured, and he provided that in win over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • Queen says Duke of Edinburgh’s death ‘has left a huge void’ in her life

    The Queen has said that the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has “left a huge void in her life”. In the monarch's first reported comments on Prince Philip's death, she was also said to have described her husband’s passing as a “miracle". The Queen's words were relayed by the Duke of York, as he left a church service in Windsor. Her Majesty is understood to have taken huge comfort in the warm tributes that have flooded in from across the globe. Prince Andrew, 61, described the depth of his mother's grief as he spoke of how she had been coping in recent days. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person,” he said. “And she described his passing as a miracle. “She's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her. “And I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her but but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.” Details about Prince Philip's final moments emerged on Sunday, as the Countess of Wessex told a member of the public: “It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful.”