Selfish People Who Made It Their Mission To Make Life Harder For Everyone Else

TechCrunch

The Biden administration announced the details of a long-awaited executive order on AI today, ahead of an international summit on AI safety being held in the U.K. But as with all such orders, what the president can dictate without legislative support is limited, as numerous experts and stakeholders emphasized in response. The order comes as governments across the globe continue their attempts to address the opportunities and risks of AI, which has so far proved too fast a moving target for regulators. Biden's EO operates as a stopgap that props up the "voluntary" practices many companies are already choosing to implement.