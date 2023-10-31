‘Selfless’ 18-year-old shot in face while breaking up Halloween party fight, family says

An 18-year-old was shot in the face while trying to break up a fight at a Halloween party in Texas, according to his family.

Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a home on the city’s northwest side at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and found three men, two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old, with gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.

Investigators say a fight broke out at the party between uninvited guests and eventually “spilled into the street,” the release said.

Uriah Urias, 18, was trying to stop the brawl when gunfire erupted, his twin brother told KVIA.

Bullets struck Urias and two others, police said. The shooter, or shooters, ran from the scene, according to investigators.

All three men were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Police described Urias’ injury as life-threatening.

He is “currently fighting for his life,” his family said in a Gofundme page, adding that the bullet that struck Urias in the face exited through the back of his head, severing an artery as it went.

“Uriah is a kind and selfless individual, always quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. His infectious smile can brighten anyone’s day, and he has touched the lives of many with his generosity and compassion,” his family said.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is underway, police said.

Mom and dad killed in front of teen daughter during shootout at party, Texas cops say

Toddler killed in rollover crash when passenger grabs wheel during fight, TX cops say

Woman sitting at picnic table stabbed to death at apartment complex, Texas cops say

Dad fatally shot in front of daughters after intervening in teen brawl, Texas cops say