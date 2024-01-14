‘Selfless and heroic’: Iowa principal who was wounded in school shooting dies

An Iowa high school principal who was wounded in a school shooting has died, the state’s governor said.

Dan Marburger was injured during a mass shooting at Perry high school on 4 January. One person, an 11-year-old student, was killed, and six others injured. The suspect, a 17-year-old pupil at the school, was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death,” Kim Reynolds, the governor of Iowa said in a statement.

“Kevin [Reynolds] and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time.

“Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them. He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.”

In the days after the shooting, the Iowa department of public safety said Marburger had “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students”. Marburger suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the department said.

Marburger died from his injuries at 8am on Sunday, his family said in a statement posted to a GoFundMe campaign.

“Although the news has not fully set in yet, Dan Marburger gave the ultimate sacrifice,” the statement said.

“After 10 days, he lost his battle and this tragedy took his life. Although Dan is no longer fighting with us here, his family will continue to deal with the unfathomable for many days, weeks, and years to come.”

Ahmir Jolliff, 11, was shot three times, when Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student opened fire in the school cafeteria, authorities said.

Erica Jolliff, Ahmir’s mother, told Associated Press that her son was known as “Smiley” in the family home.

“He was so well-loved and he loved everyone,” Jolliff said of her son. “He’s such an outgoing person.”