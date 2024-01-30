'He was selfless': Hundreds mourn Joseph Zadroga, advocate for Ground Zero survivors

Funerals tell us much.

And so it was on Tuesday when nearly 200 mourners crowded into the stately, 70-year-old Queen of Peace Roman Catholic church in North Arlington just before noon to say goodbye to Joseph Zadroga.

They heard about Joe Zadroga, 76. the former North Arlington police chief who always seemed on duty.

They also heard of Joe Zadroga, the husband who died two weeks ago after visiting his wife, Linda, at a rehabilitation near their South Jersey rehabilitation center.

Members of the NYPD carry the flag draped casket of for former North Arlington Police Chief Joseph Zadroga at the Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington, NJ on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024.

Police say a 82-year-old man accidentally pushed the accelerator of his SUV in a parking lot and struck Zadroga, pinning him under the wheels. Zadroga's funeral was delayed because Linda was recovering from surgery. On Tuesday, she was wheeled into the Queen of Peace sanctuary on a gurney by members of the North Arlington ambulance corps.

Mourners were also reminded of Joe Zadroga, the father who, with Linda, cared for their son, James, 34, a New York police detective, who was one of the first of thousands to perish in 2006 from breathing in too many toxins during the Ground Zero rescue efforts in lower Manhattan after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

And, finally, mourners learned of Joe Zadroga, the grandfather, who, with Linda, raised James’ daughter, Tyler Ann, who also lost her mother, Rhonda, to a heart attack a few months before James died.

“He was not just my grandfather. He was my best friend,” Tyler Ann, now 24, said in a tear-filled eulogy. “He was everything to me.”

More Mike Kelly: The deaths of Richard Henderson and Joseph Zadroga were tragic. What can we learn?

Tyler Ann said her grandfather even drove with her for seven hours to Niagara Falls, New York, so she could attend a Justin Bieber concert.

“He was,” Tyler Ann added, “selfless.”

“If we’re looking for a hero, we don’t have to look far,” added Monsignor William Fadrowski, the former North Arlington police chaplain and retired pastor of Queen of Peace Church, as gazed at Zadroga’s coffin during his sermon and eulogy. “He’s here among us.”

A fierce advocate for Ground Zero survivors

After his son’s death in 2006, Joe Zadroga essentially put his retirement on hold and became a prime advocate for increased federal health benefits for those suffering from Ground Zero health issues, ranging from respiratory problems to a variety of cancers.

While America mostly offered heaps of praise to police, fire fighters and other first responders who converged on the rubble pile at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks, far too many public officials balked at paying medical bills for the alarming number of victims with ailments that ranged from chronic respiratory difficulties to a variety of cancers.

New York’s Mayor Michael Bloomberg was one of the most outspoken — and, as a result, intensely disliked. Relying on only questionable evidence, Bloomberg suggested that James Zadroga did not die from toxic poisoning form Ground Zero.

Mike Kelly from 2021: 'It doesn't get easier': Grief at Ground Zero still palpable 20 years after 9/11

Bloomberg was eventually proved wrong and largely vilified by police and other first responders. The former mayor apologized and Zadroga’s name was added to the official list of deaths from 9/11.

The death toll mounted. And today, more people have died from breathing in the toxins from Ground Zero — some 3,000, so far — than the 2,753 who perished when Islamist radicals crashed hijacked jetliners and toppled the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center.

Tens of thousands are still monitored

Tens of thousands more who rushed to Ground Zero or lived nearby are now also being monitored with regular health check ups paid for by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act. (This columnist is one of them.)

The legacy of that legislation was powerful enough on Tuesday to reach across the Hudson River and bring several dozen members of the honor guard detachment from New York’s police department. The NYPD also sent a chaplain, a food truck for mourners and some top officers from the union representing NYPD detectives.

The show of force by NYPD was in stark contrast to James Zadroga’s funeral at Queen of Peace church in January 2006. With Bloomberg’s doubts about how James died still dominating the official story line, the NYPD ordered its cops not to attend what many believed was a funeral for an officer who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of officers were expected, along with the official police honor guard. Only a few officers showed up.

That seemed to disappear on Tuesday.

In response, officers from New Jersey turned out in mass numbers. But the politics of Bloomberg — and Bloomberg's orders to NYPD to stay away from James Zadroga's funeral — left behind a bitter taste.

“It doesn’t matter if you were a civilian, a police officer or a fire fighter, the Zadroga legislation helped everyone,” said Jeffrey Crianza, a former New York emergency medical technician who suffers from persistent bronchitis from his time at Ground Zero.

Mike Kelly from 2017: Five portraits of lives forever changed by 9/11

Paul DiGiacomo, a former NYPD detective and now president of the detective’s union, remembered how the Zadroga legislation helped to pay rising costs for his sister, Diane, who battled breast cancer.

DiGiacomo said Diane, a police officer who investigated animal cruelty and helped to save numerous pets from the Ground Zero area, eventually lost her cancer battle. But at least her family could take comfort that the cost of her care was covered.

“It’s important for me to be here,” DiGiacomo said.

A six-officer team carried Zadroga’s casket which held his remains into Queen of Peace Catholic church. A five-officer color guard stood at attention as John McMorrow, a retired Hackensack fire fighter and now the chief piper of Bergen County’s police and fire bagpipers, played “Minstrel Boy” and “Going Home.”

Even the NYPD’s bomb sniffing German Shorthaired Pointer named “Zadro” — short for Zadroga — showed up, his tail wagging and his nose seeming to check most of the pews at Queen of Peace Catholic Church as his handler, Officer Michael Bellinger tugged on a leash.

But in the end, it was Joe Zadroga’s personal touch with so many that left behind some of the most enduring memories and deepest feelings of loss.

“He was a good chief, a good cop,” said James Bocchino, 83, of North Arlington, as he stood on the steps of Queen of Peace church and watched the stream of 23 police motorcycles lead the funeral procession.

“On a day like today, the tough guys cry,” said Bill Cox, a retired NYPD detective who befriended Joe Zadroga after moving to South Jersey.

“He was my golfing buddy,” Cox said. “He loved to talk about his son, Jimmy, and he loved Tyler Ann. In the police department, we have a saying: ‘He was a stand- up guy.’

Cox smiled at the thought and the memory it resurrected on a day of so much sadness.

“That was Joe,” he said.

Mike Kelly is an award-winning columnist for NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, as well as the author of three critically acclaimed nonfiction books and a podcast and documentary film producer. To get unlimited access to his insightful thoughts on how we live life in the Northeast, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kellym@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Joseph Zadroga funeral: Ground Zero survivor advocate mourned