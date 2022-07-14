‘Selfless’ mom goes underwater as she tries to save her kids at Jersey Shore, cops say

A “selfless” mother dashed into the ocean to try and save her distressed young children and went underwater — prompting a beachgoer to call 911 at the Jersey Shore, police said.

The two children were swimming when the current overpowered them at a beach in Brigantine, New Jersey, the morning of July 13, the witness told police, according to a Facebook post by the Brigantine Police Department.

Brigantine Beach Patrol arrived around 9:30 a.m. to pull the 28-year-old mother and her children out of the ocean, police said.

Rescuers performed “life-saving measures” on the woman before taking her to a nearby medical center, according to the department. She is in critical condition, police reported. The children were evaluated and “reunited with family.”

The incident occurred shortly before Brigantine lifeguards began their shifts at 10 a.m., police said.

“Because of the mother’s selfless actions and the witness immediately seeking help, the children were able to be rescued by Brigantine Beach Patrol who were training prior to their shift on a beach nearby,” the department’s statement said.

Brigantine is roughly 5 miles north of Atlantic City.

Swimmers pull unresponsive man to Jersey Shore beach before he dies, police say

Body of 19-year-old swimmer found days after he went missing off NJ coast, cops say

Sand collapses on siblings digging on beach, killing teen in New Jersey, cops say

Sunken boat discovered after life jackets wash ashore on New Jersey beach, police say